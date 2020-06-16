Biomoneta raises funding to ensure germ-free spaces for all

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Life sciences startup Biomoneta Research raised seed funding to further the development of its germicidal technology and take it to market.

The Bengaluru-based company was previously supported by DBT-BIRAC and this round of funding was led by Beyond Next Ventures (BNV-Japan), along with ArthaVida Ventures and IVF specialist and angel investor, Dr Aniruddha Malpani.

The company's ZeBox technology creates germ-free zones. Deployment of the ZeBox in hospitals, clinics, homes and offices can potentially arrest the spread of multiple infections, thereby protecting patients, healthcare workers, and the community.

As a medical professional, Dr Malpani believes this innovation will help mitigate unnecessary deaths and has expressed his excitement to be an investor in the health-tech company.

"Hospital-acquired infections result in millions of unnecessary deaths, and Biomoneta has created an innovative solution to tackle a problem that endangers the lives of vulnerable patients all over the world," he said.

The company is scaling up its manufacturing capacity to address the current market need. "This funding is testimony to our team's novel approach to supporting the fight against infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that prevention is critical, especially when no cure or vaccine exists," said Dr Janani Venkatraman, Chief Executive of Biomoneta.

The investment also opens up global avenues for the company. "There is a huge opportunity for growth in the space, and we believe Biomoneta will establish the standard of infection control, not only in India but also globally," said Tsuyoshi Ito, Managing Partner & CEO, BNV and Mayu Morishima, Executive Officer, BNV.

BNV's investment in Biomoneta is made under the CBIH (C-CAMP - BNV Innovation Hub) program, a joint funding activity envisaged contributing to both the Japanese and Indian ecosystems and economies.

"C-CAMP is delighted to make our first CBIH funding in Biomoneta, a phenomenal start-up developing technology to reduce microbial load and infections. We look forward to continuing our support to Biomoneta for further scale-up and deployment," said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO of CCAMP.

Vida Ventures foresees wide applications of the product and will leverage its investor panel's access to global markets to assist the company in executing Go-To market.

"Vida is excited to invest in the Biomoneta team and their disruptive innovation to combat infection. We also believe that the cleanroom industry can see an immediate benefit from a cost-effective solution like the ZeBox," said Ankit, Vida Ventures.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

