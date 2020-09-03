Biopipe Global signs MoU with India's largest service company, BVG India Limited to market Biopipe's wastewater treatment solutions to government and corporate sectors

Ridgefield Park (New Jersey) [USA] September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Biopipe Global, which developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical-free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BVG Clean Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of India's largest integrated services company, BVG India Group.

BVG and Biopipe will team up to pursue wastewater projects in both government and private sectors with a particular focus on the government sector. The government of India has budgeted approximately USD 6.1 billion to meet sustainable development goal (SDG) targets for water and sanitation.

"We have been working with Biopipe to develop a framework for pursuing government tenders through a special purpose vehicle. We have a long history of working with Central and State governments and we see a tremendous opportunity for the Biopipe system. We are in the process of finalizing a 500m3/day (132,000 gallons per day) plant, which will serve as the capstone project," said Dr Dattatray Gaikwad, Director of BVG Clean Energy Ltd.

"We are extremely honoured to have the opportunity to work with an esteemed organization like BVG. We will be able to leverage their nationwide footprint and long experience in working with government tenders, to create opportunities for Biopipe. Dr Dattatray and I have developed an excellent working relationship and we are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership," commented Tanmay Pawale, COO of Biopipe.

