Birla Cellulose
Birla Cellulose

Birla Cellulose manufactures Viscose Fibre using pre-consumer cotton waste

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Birla Cellulose, one of the global leaders in Man Made Cellulose Fibre (MMCF), has achieved a breakthrough in manufacturing viscose fibre using pre-consumer cotton fabric waste.
This new line of viscose is already being adopted and is available for sale to interested brands and retailers. This innovation has the distinction of Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and portrays Birla Cellulose's commitment to a more circular economy.
This innovation has been done through in-house R&D and uses a minimum of 20 per cent pre-consumer industrial fabric waste. Fabrics from the fibre offer excellent attributes similar to virgin fibre. The business will work on further developing products made with more than 50 per cent industrial fabric waste as well as post-consumer clothing as inputs in 2020.
"Launching of recycled viscose fibre is part of our commitment for circularity and sustainable practices. We are also working on developing fibres using post-consumer clothing as inputs, in collaboration with Technology providers and brands," said Dilip Gaur, Business Director, Pulp and Fibre Business Aditya Birla Group.
The fashion industry which is at the cusp of transformation towards a circular economy has much appreciated this innovation. It adds to Birla Cellulose's stature as a leader in achieving 'low risk' in its 2017 Canopystyle audits and a green shirt ranking in the Hot Button Report, both of which indicate that Birla is not sourcing from key priority areas of ancient and endangered forests.
"We are thrilled that Birla Cellulose is launching a commercial-scale product made of recycled material and their drive towards developing solutions for 50 per cent recycled content by 2020. This is fantastic news for the world's forests and climate - and welcomed news for our 200 fashion brand partners that are looking for fabrics that meet Canopy's vision of safeguarding Ancient and Endangered Forests," said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director, Canopy.
Birla Cellulose has been in active collaboration with Brands, technology providers and textile chain actors to integrate and enhance value. Going forward, Birla Cellulose will intensify and strengthen its specialty portfolio towards value-added green textile solutions for the future.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:05 IST

Delhi FSL doubles number of mobile forensic units to cater to...

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) has been sanctioned three more Mobile Crime Scene Units in addition to existing four units to handle the increasing volume of requests for crime scene examination and DNA evidence collection from Delhi Poli

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:00 IST

Pantene launches its new 'FREEDOM HAIR' Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): These are undoubtedly transformative times for young girls around the world, and Indian girls are also fueling the winds of change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:59 IST

Avaali recognized as 'The Economic Times Promising Brands 2019-20'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): In continuation of Best Brand series by The Economic Times, Avaali was awarded 'Promising Brands 2019-20' in an event held in Dubai on October 15th.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:57 IST

SRL-Microsoft develops AI-powered API to improve cancer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRL and Microsoft organized a day-long pan India Histopathology Meet, themed on 'Digital Pathology and Artificial Intelligence', in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST

Snapdeal's Brand Registry helps sellers protect their Registered Brands

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Snapdeal, India's largest value-focused online market place, is scaling up its brand registry program, which helps protect sellers having their own registered brands from brand infringements on its marketplace.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Wipro Q2 net profit jumps 35 pc to Rs 2,553 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): IT services major Wipro said on Tuesday its consolidated net profit jumped 35 per cent to Rs 2,553 crore for the second quarter (July to September) of current financial year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:26 IST

Equities close with strong gains, Nifty auto top performer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Equities gained in the afternoon session on Tuesday and both benchmark indices closed 0.7 per cent higher after reports said that China has confirmed signing phase one of the trade deal with the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:35 IST

Technology to drive advances in passenger experience and...

Warsaw [Poland], Oct 15 (ANI) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday called on governments and industry to work together to make the best use of modern technology to put the passenger at the centre of the journey and to achieve greater efficiency from infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:05 IST

Global energy major Equinor extends pact with HCL Technologies

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): HCL Technologies said on Tuesday it has renewed its IT operations and transformation agreement with Equinor, the largest supplier of oil and gas in the Nordic energy market and the largest offshore operator in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:50 IST

Farmers should be key stakeholders in coffee value chain: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked the Coffee Board of India and the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) to explore ways for making Indian coffee a global brand and the country a sustainable destination for coffee aficionados.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:48 IST

Magnum spreads festive cheer with its first-ever pop-up store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magnum invites you to experience the ultimate pleasure as it celebrates the launch of India's first-ever pop-up store at Phoenix Market City, Lower Parel, Mumbai and Phoenix Market City, Velachery, Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:35 IST

Animals in need of help after floods in Bihar

New Delhi [India] Oct 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection, along with Veterinary Emergency Response Unit (VERU) Bihar is responding to the floods in Patna city of Bihar.

Read More
iocl