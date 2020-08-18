Birlasoft forms alliance with Microsoft, stock jumps 17 pc

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Birlasoft, part of the 2.4 billion dollars C K Birla Group, on Tuesday announced a global strategic alliance with Microsoft and said it has plans to scale its cloud business to 100 million dollars (about Rs 748 crore).

"With this collaboration, Birlasoft is strategically positioned to support its enterprise clients with their cloud transformation needs, right from infrastructure to business applications," it said.

Right after the announcement, the company's stock jumped by 17.2 per cent on BSE to Rs 175.90 per unit at 12 noon.

"Through this cloud alliance with Microsoft, our customers can expect an even broader range of solutions, delivered at a continually faster pace, which will accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies," said CEO and Managing Director Dharmender Kapoor.

Birlasoft helps customers in manufacturing to accelerate their Industry 4.0 adoption and in BFSI to leverage open APIs and automate both front-office and back-office transformation.

In the energy and utilities sector, it helps enhance field collaboration and real-time service excellence, optimise operations and improve asset performance. And in life sciences vertical, it helps to innovate faster, provide rich insights to achieve commercial excellence, and automate drug discovery and pharma-covigilance processes. (ANI)

