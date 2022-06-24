BIS formulates performance standards for electric vehicle batteries

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), India's national standard body, has formulated and published standards for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.

BIS has published standards for test specifications for Lithium-ion Traction Battery Packs and Systems (performance testing) for Electrically Propelled Road Vehicles. The standard IS 17855: 2022 for these battery packs and systems is harmonized with ISO 12405-4: 2018, the ministry said in a statement.

This standard incorporates the test procedure for the basic characteristics of performance, reliability and electrical functionality for the battery packs and systems for either high power or high energy application.



The ministry said the standard has been formulated considering real-life scenarios for an electric vehicle such as "vehicle is in parking (battery is not used for an extended period of time), the battery system is being shipped (stored), operating battery at low and high temperature etc., accordingly, various tests are incorporated in this standard."

Safety and performance are two critical aspects of electronic devices. Requirement of Battery system for use as a power source for propulsion of vehicles are significantly different from battery used for consumer electronics or stationary use, it said.

Electric vehicles are vehicles that operate on electric motor and rechargeable batteries. Over the past decade, Electric vehicles have grown in terms of visibility and availability in the market. For safety of consumer, reliability and safety, Energy storage systems become critical part of any EV. Most of the EVs use Lithium-ion batteries because of its high power to weight ratio.

Keeping a view on the safety aspect of batteries for EV, the Bureau of Indian Standard is in the process of publishing 2 more standards related to batteries for various passenger and goods carrying vehicles (L, M and N categories), the ministry said. (ANI)

