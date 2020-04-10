Bisleri introduces direct home delivery service to prioritise consumer safety

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As India steps up to fight coronavirus, Bisleri - India's most trusted brand has introduced the Bisleri@Doorstep initiative in its commitment to fulfil the increasing demand for safe and healthy mineral water.

The initiative also emphasizes the importance of staying hydrated at all times and scaling up immunity with added minerals.

Through this initiative, consumers across cities can opt to order directly on the company website - www.bisleri.com or by calling the customer care toll free number - 1800-121-1007 to indicate their requirement across a range of sizes. The order will be delivered by the company via its distribution network within 48 hours.

With this direct-to consumer approach, Bisleri wants to assure its consumers that pure and safe mineral water will be delivered to their doorstep as and when required. It also aims to educate consumers about how hydration plays a key role in keeping one healthy and boosting immunity. Minerals and trace elements in water is also essential for health which one may not find in tap water or commonly used purification methods like RO and UV purifiers.

Bisleri Mineral water goes through rigorous 10 step quality process and 114 tests to ensure every bottle meets the highest possible standards in hygiene. Required minerals which are essential to our health is added and the water is subjected to 'ozonisation', a process that has the ability to kill bacteria and other microbes of any kind.

Anjana Ghosh, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. said: "In testing times like these when most of us are confined to our houses, health and safety matters the most and it is important that we stay hydrated and build our immunity to fight any diseases. With better sanitation, hygiene practices and intake of clean water we will be better equipped to fight any public health crisis. Through this approach we want to address any demand supply gaps in the market, at the same time ensure that consumers choose safe mineral water."

She further added: "We want to reiterate that at Bisleri we give utmost importance to quality and hygiene and at no point in the purification and packaging process the water is subjected to any physical contact."

The company has also heightened its preventive measures across all its plants to safeguard the health of its employees and distributors:

*At each Plant entry gate, each individual is monitored for his/ her body temperature and those exceeding 99 degrees Fahrenheit are strictly denied entry.

*Sanitizers are placed at each entry point and exit points wherein the staff member entering has to sanitize his/her hands thoroughly.

*Wearing protective equipment and use of sanitizer on production floor was already in practice and will be extended to all areas of the plant.

*Personal hygiene policy is displayed in all productions units and compliance is strictly monitored.

*As ozone has disinfecting and sanitizing properties, ozone circulation is being released at regular intervals.

*Our distributors, plant workers, forklift operators, truck drivers and loaders have been sensitized about the criticality of the situation and trained to maintain hygiene practices.

*Sanitizers are being provided to distributors interacting with consumers directly.

*Masks and clean set of t-shirts are being provided for all the delivery staff.

*All distribution vehicles are washed with soap solution externally and sprayed with IPA internally.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

