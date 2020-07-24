Bisleri wins ET's iconic brand of the year award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, has been recognized by The Economic Times as one of the most 'Iconic Brands of India', for 2020.

The award ceremony that was held virtually this year celebrated the best of homegrown indigenous brands of India and their exceptional growth stories.

The third edition of the ET Iconic Brands of India showcased successful brands and outlined the DNA of the legendary brands, taking a deep dive into what has made them stand out and what they are doing as an ongoing process to live up to their iconic status.

"I wish to thank the people of India for the trust they have placed on us over the last 50 years. The consumers are at the heart of what we do and which has made Bisleri a truly iconic brand over the years. Bisleri has become a symbol of trust and purity and has been a household name for many years only because of the love and support we have received from our consumers," said Ramesh J Chauhan, Chairman, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd about this achievement.

Over the years Bisleri has connected and engaged with the consumers at a personal level, prioritizing their needs and becoming a part of their journey, by addressing any gaps between the expectations and services provided.

Bisleri has maintained the reassurance of providing the safest drinking mineral water with its relentless commitment to quality & health of the consumers.

Every product innovation made over the last 50 years has been made prioritizing the safety and convenience of the consumers. Bisleri was the first to introduce a Breakaway seal in the country in 1997, went on to become the industry's benchmark for purity and safety.

It was the first in the category to launch the 500 ML pack size for the convenience factor and the first brand in India to print its label in 14 languages. To distinguish itself from other spurious brands and from the clutter of other packaged water available in blue, Bisleri changed its identity from blue label to green.

To cater to the increasing demand for mineral water on account of the Covid-19 crisis, the company enabled an e-commerce platform as part of its many direct-to-home initiatives.

