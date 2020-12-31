Bitcoin hits all-time high above USD 29,000, later sinks below this level, says trading data

Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The world's most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has hit a new all-time high of more than USD 29,000, trading data shows.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at over USD 29,000, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, but its price has later sunk below this level.



As of 23:32 GMT, Bitcoin's price stood at USD 28,840.

According to another trading platform, CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin cost USD 28,859 at the same time.

Bitcoin accounts for approximately 70.5 per cent of the entire global cryptocurrency market. (ANI/Sputnik)

