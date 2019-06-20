BizViz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
BizViz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BizViz Technologies joins L&T Technology Services to deliver advanced engineering solutions

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/BusinessWire India): BizViz Technologies Pvt Ltd (BDB), a leader in AI and Advanced Analytics, today announced a multi-faceted partnership with L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company to enable the next generation of data driven engineering solutions.
LTTS' extensive engineering expertise and intensive domain knowledge, combined with BDB's acclaimed proficiency in AI based end-to-end Analytics will help customers across many industry verticals solve complex problems that span the intersection of engineering and business issues.
Global Engineering Organizations in Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automobile, Power Generation are looking to improve their Digital Quotient through Intelligent IoT integration. This can bring together brilliant machines, advanced analytics, and the people involved at work. On combining sensor derived data and people factors with big data analytics, IoT powered by AI can drive unprecedented levels of efficiency, productivity, and performance.
LTTS provides seamless engineering analytics to global enterprises by guiding them on 'What Data to Collect, How to Collect, and How to utilize' this data to build AI models that can help in eliminating machine downtime, revolutionize service support, enhance workforce productivity and engineer new revenue models.
LTTS intends to integrate BDB platform into their AI based solutions to provide enterprises with seamless analytics in a manner that is simple, affordable, scalable and sustainable - especially leveraging the on-premise deployment and edge analytics capabilities of BDB Platform.
"As companies across the globe are attempting to put together digital roadmaps, formulating a bespoke digital strategy is just as important as implementing and deploying the digitally enabled products and processes. This is where LTTS' Digital Engineering CoE with specialized groups on Digital Advisory, Smart Manufacturing and Smart Products and Solutions will prove to be our customers' greatest asset, as we will utilize BDB's competencies in end-to-end AI and Analytics to provide a competitive advantage, radically improving both processes and products for our customers", said Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer, L&T Technology Services.
"Through this alliance, LTTS will leverage BDB's AI and Analytics platform to deliver custom-made solutions to joint customers whereby the industry leading suite of engineering platforms and solutions from LTTS will now provide an unprecedented level of AI-maturity to enable smarter buildings, smarter factories, smarter products, and of course, smarter people", he added.
"With its unique BI/AI platform BDB helps companies create their own Analytics Solutions to serve their customers with Integrated Advanced Analytics to every type of Persona. BDB provides Governed Dashboards on Mobile with Integrated ML/AI outcomes and rich UI Interface to make it extremely simple for users to understand their business KPIs and take appropriate decisions to deliver in optimal manner. The integrated analytics just brings the entire organization to the single version of the truth. As we are moving towards Industry 4.0, BDB has extended its platform services to IIOT space by providing MQTT, SCADA, OPC-UA connectors using its Server less Data Pipeline with integrated Data Quality Tool and Machine Learning Algorithms to provide Real-Time Analytics for Preventive Maintenance", said Avin Jain, CEO, BDB.
"Our collaboration with LTTS will now provide the industry specific expertise and deep domain knowledge that LTTS is renowned for, and enable us to together serve the most demanding digital needs of customers", he added.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Stock markets open in red, Wipro falls nearly 4 per cent

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Domestic equity benchmark NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in red in early trade dragged down by tech stocks that declined after reports that the United States was mulling caps on H-1B work visas to deter data rules.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Nippon Paint launches employment opportunity program for people...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its tradition of transforming the lives of underprivileged and special-needs children, Nippon Paint - Asia's No. 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has launched SAHYOG - a program that aims at creating employment opportunities for people

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Rian's new translation platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youth are moving away from the Indian regional languages as there are not enough opportunities for them in their local languages.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Jitendra New E V Tech's JMT 1000 HS gets FAME 2 Nod

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): The Nashik based Jitendra Electric Vehicles' JMT 1000 HS electric scooter has been cleared by the Government for availing a subsidy of Rs 19,753.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:40 IST

300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak...

New Delhi [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Evocus creates new segment in bottled drinking water category

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): A.V. Organics - an indigenous start-up venture - today announced the launch of 'Evocus', India's first natural black alkaline water in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:56 IST

IIFL HFL's Kutumb concludes Bengaluru chapter to encourage green housing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In its journey of being the change agent towards encouraging Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) organized the 4th Chapter of KUTUMB - an initiative towards Green Affordable Housing at Bengaluru on 6 June 4, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Government consults small traders for e-commerce policy

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and curb predatory pricing by them while supporting small traders and retailers to grow their business, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:21 IST

EAC-PM releases detailed analysis on robustness of India's GDP...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Wednesday that India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:35 IST

MEIL constructs world's largest lift irrigation marvel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 19 (ANI/Digpu): MEIL, India's leading infrastructure company has completed the construction of the world's biggest engineering marvel, the largest lift irrigation scheme namely the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:26 IST

Market wipe out early gains, mid and smallcap stocks underperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out morning gains and ended at near-flat levels on Wednesday with mid and small cap scrips performing much below investor expectations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:20 IST

dClinic, bringing revolutionary dedicated healthcare block-chain...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): dClinic is the first healthcare company to operate Vitality clinics on a dedicated Public Healthcare Block-chain ("PHB").

Read More
iocl