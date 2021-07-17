Blindwink announces the winners of India Icon Awards - 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Blindwink to recognise the individuals & the organisations for the excellence, determination and consistency to make their work standout and excel in these turbulent times and reckoning economy.

The exemplary work of these icons from across India should reach out to the nation to inspire each one to strive through unexpected hurdles and remain consistent, adapt and succeed under ever changing market conditions.

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.

The initiative was well supported by Brandz Magazine - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.

The list of the awardees of Winners of Indian Icon Awards - 2021:

1. Most Progressive Entrepreneur Of The Year - CA. Jayaram Devasamudra Ramappa - Pro TEAM Solutions Private Limited (Founder Director and CEO).

2. Fastest Growing Indo Chinese Fusion Cuisine - Pan India - Chalu Chinese.

3. Most Dynamic Competent Entrepreneurial Leadership in Real Estate & Plywood - (Golden Group, Siliguri) - Satya Narayan Garg, Praveen Garg, Pranav Garg.

4. Most Impactful Tarot Reader & Spiritual Healer in India (West) - Prratiima Sharrma (Founder) The Tarot Lady-India.

5. India's Most Aspiring Artist & Social Entrepreneur - Baljinder Singh Gill (CEO & Founder) - Indian Creative Unity.

6. Highly Recommended Multispeciality Dental Clinic in Bangalore - Total Tooth Care - Dr Arti Misra.

7. Best Financial Service Providers In Kolkata (West Bengal) - SS Associates - Ritesh Kumar Sipany (Founder).

8. India's Health Icon For Exemplary Contribution in Endocrine, Diabetes & Tele - Medicine - Dr. Y Premchandra Singh - Deputy Director Health & SNO NCD-Telemedicine, Visiting Diabetologist District Hospital, Churachandpur, Government of Manipur.

9. Outstanding Pharmaceutical Market Research, Market Intelligence & Strategy Consulting Company - Cognitrex Consultants Private Limited.

10. India's Outstanding Young Artist & Social Activist - Swati Pasari - Artist (Painter & Sculptor) Soulink.

11. Invention of Innovative Dead Body Freezer Box - Dr P R M M. Shantha Kumar (Founder & Chairman) Flyinng Squad Ambulance Service.

12. Best Kids Fashion Clothing Retailers in Tamil Nadu - VDG FASHION (Iswariah & Buvaneswari ).

13. Most Popular and Influential Young Hindi Poet in India - Aman Akshar.

14. Most Influential Thought Leader on Life and Success Strategies - Koonal Jain.

15. Best Franchisor in Salon Business - Make Me Fair.

16. Most Influential Entrepreneur and Business Strategist - Sukhvinder Kaur (Anaad Overseas).

17. Best Laser Surgeon and Piles Specialist in Nagpur - Dr Praveen Narayan Sahave.

18. Best Customer Experience - Curryosity.

19. Business Growth in F&B (South) - Nitienaa Rao & Pradeep Hulyalkar (Co-founders, Curryosity).



20. Most Preferred Modelling and Casting Agency and Most Preferred Casting Director in India - Modelz World Modelling and Casting Agency (Amit Arora).

21. Most Promising Model and Actor in Gujarat - Romil Patel.

22. Best UPSC and PCS Coaching in India - Chetan Bharat Learning Pvt. Ltd.

23. Most Visionary Woman Entrepreneur in Business Promotion & Activation in India - Priyanka Saha - Founder of THOUGHT FACTORY.

24. Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Company in Northern India - JANJAES PHARMACEUTICAL PVT. LTD.

25. Best Platform For Bloggers, Influencers, Musicians and Authors in India - Biplab Deka (RUDRA) - Inked Streets & Co, A unit of Inked Streets Pvt. Ltd.

26. Woman Entrepreneur of The Year - Nagali Sema.

27. Outstanding Young Cardiopulmonary Physiotherapist For COVID-19 Rehabilitation - Dr. Palak Shah.

28. Best Ayurveda Wellness Products E-Commerce Portal - Okflip India Pvt. Ltd. - J R Meena (MD & CEO).

29. Best Emerging Virtual Fitness Coach in India - Nitish Kumar (GuruNi30 The Fitness Expert).

30. Distinguished Woman Entrepreneur & Digital Marketing Expert - Priya Malik (Finesse).

31. Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency & Digital Currency Trading Platform - BLOCK BEATS (BITICA COIN) Dr Sahil Kadari.

32. Best One Stop Aquaculture Services & Consultants in West Bengal - Aqua Doctor Solutions - Debtanu Barman.

33. Most Innovative Interior Designers in Noida - Nitin Raparia (Design Box Architects).

34. Best Emerging Food Delivery App in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - Tizola Food Delivery - Suresh Balusu (Founder & CEO).

35. Best Exhibition and Convention Designers - Yogesh Sutaria (Expositions & Conventions).

36. Best Organic Icecream Brand in India 2021 - ICEBERG ORGANIC ICECREAMS - Dr Suhas B. Shetty.

37. Best Play School Chain In North India - DPS LITTLE KIDS - Chandan Chanchal.

38. Best Computer Institute Chain In North India - DPS Institute Of IT And Vocational Studies - Chandan Chanchal.

39. Leading Makeup Brand in India - CAL Los Angeles (Leading Makeup Brand in India).

40. Upcoming Skincare Brand Pan India - Miracle Herbs (Upcoming Skincare Brand Pan India).

41. Most Aspiring Woman Entrepreneur in Entertainment Sector In Mumbai - Chitra Vakil Sharma - TSM Productions.

42. Best Educationist For Teaching Excellence in Yavatmal (Maharashtra) - Ravish Prajapati (Vice-Principal) - Mount Litera Zee School Pusad, Maharashtra.

Blindwink is the Best Market Research Company in India. We are the ambassadors for your brand; & market researchers for the new trend. We make Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs & growing businesses and transform them into well known brands.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

