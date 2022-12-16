Bloomberg 50 Report declares Gautam Adani as busiest dealmaker globally

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Businessman and philanthropist Gautam Adani has topped the list of people whose wealth witnessed the maximum rise globally during this year.

In the 'Sixth Bloomberg 50' report, which looks at those in business, politics, science and technology, finance and entertainment whose accomplishments deserve recognition said Adani, who is already the third richest person in the world.

"The Indian tycoon's wealth has surged more than anyone else's this year, making him the world's third-richest person behind Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk," it said on December 14.

A first-generation entrepreneur who dropped out of college, Adani, started as a diamond trader in Mumbai and made most of his fortune in ports, renewable energy and logistics.

The Bloomberg report has taken into account the USD 49 billion surge in Adani's wealth, which had helped put him ahead of billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.



The acquisition of Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim Ltd, Indian operations for USD 10 billion, and takeover of NDTV media group are some of the key business decisions taken into account for preparing the report. Besides, the Adani Group also announced earmarking USD 70 billion into green energy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has already become the world's largest solar energy producer and is fast developing capabilities into other forms of renewable energy generation.

While Adani has become the leading Indian conglomerate with the highest market cap, he is also leading from the front in philanthropic activities.

Earlier this month, he was declared one of the most generous philanthropists, along with Shiv Nadar - founder and chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies Ltd., and Ashok Soota - Executive Chairman of Happiest Minds Technologies Limited. in the 16th edition of Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy.

In June this year, on his 60th birthday, Adani pledged USD 7.7 billion to address healthcare, education and skill development needs across the country.

The fund will be channeled through Adani Foundation - headed by Gautam Adani's wife Priti Adani. (ANI)

