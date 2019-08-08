BLS International continues with its strong performance in Q1 FY 19-20

New Delhi [India] August 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of BLS International on Thursday released the consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Income

Total Income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 stood at Rs 229.99 crore compared to Rs 202.22 crore for the same period of last financial year.

Net Profit

The Net Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is Rs 21.91 crore compared to Rs 34.03 crore in the same period of last financial year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is Rs 30.23 crore.

"We persistently focus on delivering best in class services at every stages of the business to our clients by driving operational excellence. In Q1 2019-20 we continued to deliver strong performance, with revenues up in excess of 13.73 per cent. Our performance is a result of executing our clear and consistent strategy to provide innovative solutions to Governments and citizens across the globe", said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International.

"In Q1 2019-20, we were signed up by the Embassy of Lebanon to accept visa applications in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Nepal and to handle the 'Attestation and Legalisation Services' for them. We have increased our footprints by opening 16 centres across key metros and regional cities for the Embassy of Lebanon", he added.

"We continue to work on our target by re-engineering and transforming the business, strengthening the leadership team with thought leaders and subject matter experts from the industry. We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term growth through our continued focus on process quality synergies, including growing footprints and expanding offerings", he concluded.

