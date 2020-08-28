Blue Star wins Rs 149 crore project from Mumbai Metro

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major Blue Star said on Thursday it has won an electrical and mechanical works order valued at Rs 149 crore for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation.

The work involves various operations at line three's five underground stations: Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli.

Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company is currently executing a project for air conditioning and tunnel ventilation system of nine underground stations and associated tunnels between Mumbai Central and Bandra.

"With the growing population in Mumbai, metro connectivity is vital for overall infrastructure development of the city. I am happy that we are one of the companies playing a key role in this mission," he said.

At 12:15 pm, Blue Star stock was trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 640.80. (ANI)

