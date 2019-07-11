Blued Anti Bully Campaign
Blued Anti Bully Campaign

Blued launches India's first anti-cyberbullying campaign for the LGTBQ community

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:43 IST

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community has launched an anti-cyberbullying campaign for the LGBTQ community.
The campaign focuses on making people aware of the online malicious act of being bullied or mocked online as well as the threats an individual faces when one encounters someone who isn't what they claim to be. The online campaign highlights real-life scenarios with people who have been persecuted under the situation.
Blued, has joined hands with Queerythm and Ya.All, community-based organisations that provide support groups for the LGBTQI community, and launched helpline numbers to report such incidents.
These helplines will also work toward counseling people who have been a victim to cyberbullying or physical abuse. The campaign that has been presented in a video format records accounts of people of the gay community and shed light on their experiences.
Anti-cyber bully campaign - #BluedAgainstCyberBully LGBTQ Voices
As a part of the campaign, the initiative highlights the cyberbullying issue and also educates the viewers on the measures one must take to be safe on online dating sites and apps by spreading the awareness or how to be more careful while approaching or making an online dating profile. Anyone who would be interested in reaching out to the experts can dial the 24x7 helplines: +91-97-4554-5559 and +91-60-0903-2883
"When I first learned about these horrific incidents that have been going around in India, I couldn't believe my ears. As a social network, it's our responsibility to provide a safe platform for users and make sure that we arm our users with information and tools to verify the person's identity. This helpline will prove to be helpful for everyone in the community", stated YuJun, Country Manager, Blued India.
In a recent survey report, 42 per cent of the LGBTQ members have been a victim of this virtual harassment and the numbers of incident have swiftly been rising of cases of being mocked, robbed or extorted money via online dating apps and LGBTQ has been one of the easiest targets for the predators reason being people living under the shell or a discreet gay life.
"It is a great misery to see that even though the situation has been showing the steady growth in improvement for the community yet the cases of cyberbullying for LGBTQ people have been highest. One in four LGBT members has been a victim of cyberbullying. We take great pride to be initiating such a cause that helps the community. I believe it is a moral responsibility for each one of us to create a safe and better environment for everyone", said Sanyam Sharma, Marketing Director, Blued India.
"Experience shapes our perceptions. While some experiences mold us to be better beings, there are some that leave a scar for a lifetime. This is our sincere effort to bring the community and friends and families together to support each other during a time when your loved ones may be under pain and it's important to talk about it. I would urge anyone in the community who has been a victim to such incidents to dial on the helpline and speak to the experts on overcoming these issues and being safe", opined Palash Borah, CSR Manager and Youth Convention leader of UNAIDS.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 11:27 IST

