Blueshift expands India presence, appoints Abhay Ghaisas as VP of Engineering

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blueshift, the leader in AI-Powered Marketing, today announced the appointment of veteran engineering leader Abhay Ghaisas as Vice President of Engineering.

Abhay will lead the expansion of the company's newly launched software development center in Pune, India. Abhay's appointment underscores Blueshift's commitment to scaling its engineering teams in India, which will work closely with San Francisco based teams to develop and scale innovative products.

The announcement comes on the heels of Blueshift's Series-B Financing, and its recognition by leading analyst firm Gartner as a "Cool Vendor for AI in Marketing". Independent research has shown that Blueshift's customer data activation platform delivers a 781 per cent return on investment for its customers by giving them the ability to not only unify and integrate data but to use their data to power AI-optimized customer experiences across every customer engagement touch-point.

Abhay joins Blueshift from Druva, a global leader in cloud data protection and management, where he was responsible for leading a team of more than 250 engineers, and bringing cutting edge innovations to market.

Abhay is a highly respected leader in the developer community in India and is actively involved in several local initiatives. Abhay is a graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and alumni of Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT).

"As Blueshift continues its explosive growth, we are excited to bring in a seasoned leader like Abhay to accelerate our product and platform roadmaps. Abhay brings a wealth of experience in scaling organizations and building high-performance teams. We are excited to have him join us", said Mehul Shah, Co-founder/CTO and fellow PICT alum.

"We are thrilled to have Abhay join us as we expand our development team in a vibrant technology hub like Pune. We have identified great talent here that can help us deliver on our vision to put AI in the hands of every marketer", said Manyam Mallela, Co-founder/Head of AI, and alumnus of IIT Bombay and UT Austin.

"I'm very pleased to join Mehul, Manyam and the rest of the team at Blueshift. I am attracted by their proven track record of entrepreneurship and ability to build high caliber teams in a culture of ownership, innovation and mutual growth. I think Blueshift is a great addition to the Pune start-up ecosystem. I believe we have the right talent available in Pune for the kind of cutting edge engineering work that happens at Blueshift", said Abhay.

