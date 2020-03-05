Bluestone enters Gurugram's jewellery market, launches first-of-its-kind store

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bluestone, the country's leading fine jewellery brand, today launched its first brick and mortar store in Gurugram at the Gold Souk Mall.

Under its grand multicity multi-store expansion plan, the company aims to add about 100 stores (operational) by December 2020. This is latest in the line of the nineteen stores launched so far, out of the twenty-five stores that are in the pipeline in the current financial year.

These store launches are envisioned to be part of a larger omnichannel ecosystem developed by Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt Ltd who aims to change the way jewellery is bought in the country.

"The launch of this store is a significant milestone in the growth of the company. A store is a precious touch-point where the customers build trust with a brand. We aim to strategically establish various stores to offer buyers an immersive jewellery browsing and buying experience. At the same time, these stores make for convenient point-of-contacts between our brand and customers, which goes a long way in building credibility. We have had eighteen successful launch stories so far in our saga of expanding our offline footprint across the country. With the launch of our Gurugram chapter, we hope that people of Gurugram will welcome Bluestone with a similar vigour, especially since it is one of our pioneer stores launches", said Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder and CEO, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt Ltd.

"We have curated the jewellery collections for our customers in Gurugram, keeping in mind the latest and classic fashion trends-traditional as well as contemporary - combined with the best quality and style", he added.

The store had on display some of the latest and most popular jewellery collections from the 7,000 plus in-house unique designs exclusive to the brand Bluestone.

BlueStone also offers over 1.4 lakhs options for Solitaires at attractive prices. Various types of jewellery products such as rings, bracelets, pendants, necklaces and earrings, among others, are available at the store. To assist the customers, Bluestone has in place skilled consultants to help the buyers with their selection process.

The consultants would also be instrumental in offering the brand flexibility in its services to its customers, for example, a request to change a product's gold purity or colour, adjust diamond quality, provide guidance on Solitaires, and a lot more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

