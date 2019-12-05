BLVD Club rings in 2nd year anniversary with an art exhibition for a cause

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To commemorate its second year anniversary, BLVD Club, Bengaluru's first private luxury club hosted a curated art exhibition on Sunday, December 1 2019, in association with Symphony of Colours.

The art exhibition showcased an exquisite collection of art by ten world-renowned artists, with diverse styles and varied mediums including acrylic, charcoal, and more.

The collection of art was envisaged keeping in mind the love for art and the passion for connecting people, with notable artists including Babu Xavier, Anand Bedrala, Varghese Kalathil and Sense Kaleidoscopes among others.

BLVD Club is all about creating the ideal setting for an indulgent lifestyle for its members and brings together a niche community of distinguished and eminent individuals.

With subtlety and elegance in strong focus, the club offers 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art sports, recreational, business and dining facilities, along with the signature BLVD Club services to craft an experience that is truly a class apart.

"Discretion and privacy are of utmost importance to our eclectic membership base. At BLVD Club, our members unlock a world of elevated services and benefits that transcend outside of the boundaries of the club," said Emanda Vaz, Head, Ultra-Luxury Sales.

"Our benefits program gives them access to a host of social, recreational and business opportunities and our reciprocal affiliations extend to over 18 luxury clubs across the globe. For our anniversary this year, we decided to go beyond the conventional and tie-up with a charity and cause to help young children. Our members are inclusive and actively participate in the unique cultural programming calendar through the year," he added.

BLVD has several exclusive facilities that the members can use -- a member's lounge and exquisite bar, a private dining pavilion amidst a koi pond, a well-equipped gymnasium with specialized gym programmes, sports amenities such as squash, tennis and badminton courts, and not to forget, a beautiful spa with a selection of authentic and therapeutic massages and treatments.

One of BLVD's best offerings is its restaurant, CORE, headed by Embassy Group's Corporate Chef, Vikas Seth and Vivek Tamhane.

Known for their experimental streak, Chef Seth and his team serve up delectable meals at the restaurant that has been curated keeping diverse local and international palates in mind.

Opened in December 2017, BLVD Club offers individual and corporate memberships, which provide members and their families immediate access to all the club's facilities.

The club currently has about 450 members, with membership by invitation only. From prominent actors, sportspersons, industrialists and corporate celebrities, the club's strong member base comprise of Bengaluru's elite and also international members from 45 countries across the world.

The demographic strongly plays a role in the event calendar for the year. For instance, apart from celebrating Diwali, Indian Independence Day and Holi, the club also inculcates an international flavour by celebrating St Patrick's Day, Halloween and the Swedish Midsummer to name a few.

"It is home away from home. We love how diverse melanges of events take place throughout the year. It is a place where families meet, where business ideas are grown and where people from all over the world come together to celebrate a special camaraderie. The unmatched level of personalised service support by the Club's impeccable offering of facilities, amenities and programmes make it ideal for a global citizen in Bangalore, said Chicco Hiranandani, Country Director, Shure.

The BLVD Club is conveniently located between the international airport and the city, also making it the perfect pit stop for frequent business travellers and overseas guests.

