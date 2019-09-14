BMEL has 48 pc market share in the metro segment
BMEL has 48 pc market share in the metro segment

BMEL sets up new facility to improve metro train ride quality

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:02 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): State-owned BEML has set up a bogie traction motor run test facility for the metro at its manufacturing unit here, a move that will help in improving the train ride quality and increasing reliability of coaches.
The indigenously developed facility is one of its kind in India, said the company (earlier known as Bharat Earth Movers Ltd).
The facility will run on electrical drive type for checking the drive from traction motors to wheels. BEML had supplied 150 metro cars to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd which are running as three-car train sets.
Against a contract of 192 cars, BEML so far supplied 105 cars for conversion into six cars train sets. The balance will be delivered progressively by June 2020 to help in decongestion of Bengaluru traffic.
BEML is currently supplying world-class metro cars to Kolkata and Mumbai in addition to cars already supplied to Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Jaipur. The company is a leading manufacturer with 48 per cent market share in Indian metro segment, it said in a statement.
(ANI)

