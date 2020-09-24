BML Munjal University conducts its first-ever e-convocation to felicitate its graduating students

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced its first "e-convocation" (Fifth convocation) on September 19th, 2020 where 540 plus students from BMU's School of Management, School of Engineering & Technology and School of Economics & Commerce from the Gurugram campus were conferred with the graduation degrees on successful completion of B Tech, B Com, BBA & MBA programmes.

A day of many firsts, September 19, 2020, saw BMU's first-ever virtual convocation ceremony, to celebrate its first class of graduates who completed their studies remotely at a time in history like no other.

For the first time, 540 students marked the special celebration & milestone from their homes to a brighter future. The e-convocation was graced by the chief guest, Sandeep Patel, Managing Director, IBM India South Asia.

The program began at 11 AM and continued till 1 PM. The ceremony was virtually attended by the Chief Guest, Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, Deans, Registrar, Distinguished Board Members, Faculty members, and the graduating students of BML Munjal University through video conferencing.

The welcome address was delivered by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor BML Munjal University & Chairman, Hero Enterprise, this was followed by the presentation of the annual report by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr (Prof) Manoj K Arora, where he announced some of the key milestones achieved by the university in the last one year.

He mentioned the School of Management is ranked 37th in NIRF 2020, BMU being the digital campus for blended learning, receiving QS I-GAUGE E-LEAD Certificate for Academic Digitization, and being chosen as one of the Atal Community Innovation Centers.

The convocation address was presented by the Chief Guest, Sandeep Patil, Managing Director, IBM India South Asia, was felicitated with the "Excellence in Digital Transformation & Management" title.

Thereafter, the graduates were conferred the degree virtually. Akshay Munjal, President, BML Munjal University concluded the ceremony by congratulating the graduates and encouraging them for their future ahead.

The event that was live on Zoom, was witnessed by the parents and other family members of the students. The ceremony celebrated and recognized that the new alumni not just braved the challenge of finishing their studies distantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is setting out on the next chapter of their lives in a changing world.



"I congratulate the passing out class of 2020 of BMU. This is a very special day that marks the successful end of an academic session but it is in fact a road to new beginnings. A virtual convocation may have been an option in the past too but today it is a need of the hour and a reality. While nothing can replace the power of personal connection, the fact of the matter is that despite so much disruption around us, we all continue to stay connected. Technology is changing our entire ecosystem at a very fast pace, there is an acceleration of digitization, new ecosystems which are getting created and there is accessible data and a lot more, there are several of these things that are changing and students should be open to these changes and think of a way to capitalize on it. I would like to share five principles of my personal & professional life with the young minds on this very celebration and those are 'Change is the only constant', learn the 'Art of collaboration', 'Never let a crisis go to waste', 'Pursuit for excellence', 'Embrace technology'. I wish all the luck to my young friends who have embarked a journey towards a new world," said Sandeep Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia addressing the students and faculty virtually.

"We had our fifth Convocation on September 19, 2020. Last year has been very productive for us on all fronts, teaching, research, innovation, partnerships, and placements of students. The leadership team, faculty, and staff have been working tirelessly to translate the vision of the governing body on the ground with only one objective, that is, to improve the quality of education and enhance the student experience. I am sure we will be one of the top universities in near future. I congratulate all the graduating students. I am confident that the knowledge gained by them during their stay on the campus has equipped them with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen profession and contribute to nation-building," said Prof (Dr) Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BMU on the occasion.

BMU also handed out medals to meritorious students; the best outgoing students were awarded Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal Medal and Academic Excellence Medal.

Furthermore, in spite of these tough times, the institute has placed its students even amid the lockdown. The graduating students are successfully placed in companies like Google, Tata Consultancy Services, Grant Thornton, Hero MotoCorp, KPMG, and others.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group.

BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills.

The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are PhD, MBA, B Tech, BBA, BA (Hons) Economics, B Com (Hons), BA, LLB (Hons), BBA, LLB (Hons).

The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020. BMU is the youngest entrant in the top 37 list, comprising 27 government and ten private institutions.

