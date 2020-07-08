BML Munjal University partners with LeadSquared to create a paperless admissions process

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): BML Munjal University, a Hero Group initiative, is one of the most prestigious universities in India.

It is a semi-residential and co-educational private university located in the Gurugram region of Haryana. With a mission to transform education in India, BMU engages in creating and imparting knowledge to a diverse community of students.

The university aspires to nurture ethical leaders who are skilled, knowledgeable, and have the life skills required for leading their organizations to success.

The university has been growing exponentially year-on-year with a clear focus on creating a world-class institution with innovative teaching, learning pedagogy, and research environment.

With the constant increase in demand, the university has partnered with LeadSquared Admissions Automation & Student Engagement platform to manage their complete admission workflow online.

"The complexity for universities like ours is that we have an extremely diverse pool of prospective students, drawing applicants not just from down the street but from across the country. Managing all the admission processes together can be a daunting task that requires systems capable of handling massive amounts of data. With LeadSquared as our partner, we plan to transform the way our admission counsellors interact with data, by providing them a 360-degree view of the students, without having to look in multiple places," said Swati Munjal, Director, BML Munjal University.

BML Munjal has implemented LeadSquared to manage their complete enrolment process. Right from the point where the student first expresses interest in the university, fills the application form on the portal, pays the application fees, speaks to the counsellor, visits the campus, and finally gets enrolled, LeadSquared captures all this information while automating the entire journey.

"Using LeadSquared, we are able to deliver consistent and relevant student experience. We have managed to increase the counsellors' efficiency while reducing the enrolment dropouts throughout the funnel," added Shuchika Vinayak, Senior Manager, BML Munjal University.

"If we compare with the enrolment process from two decades ago, the way universities engage with students today and use data has changed massively. Today most students want relevant and insightful communication, while universities look for an automated and streamlined way of reaching out to them. Our goal has been to ensure a balanced and personalized contact strategy and drive more applicant volume through a delightful admissions process," said Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared.

"We are excited about our partnership with BML Munjal University and look forward to helping them pursue new growth opportunities and transform their student enrolment journey," added Nilesh.

With a combination of admissions management and student engagement on a single platform, BML University plans to enhance the end-to-end student experience and ensure higher enrolment rates.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

