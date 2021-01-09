BMW Group India delivers 6,604 cars (BMW + MINI) in 2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has delivered 6,604 units of BMW and MINI cars in 2020. BMW India registered sales of 6,092 units and MINI India of 512 units. BMW Motorrad sold 2,563 motorcycles.

"BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.



BMW India saw significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The newly launched BMW X7 experienced astounding demand in all regions. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in sedan segment.

MINI India successfully increased its market share in the premium car segment despite the difficult industry scenario. The brand posted exceptional performance and growth in the last quarter of the year. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales. The iconic MINI Hatch and the popular MINI Convertible contributed over 23 per cent each.

BMW Motorrad India overcame all obstacles and posted a stellar annual growth in 2020 against current trends. This success was propelled by the launch of the new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. Together, the two motorcycles commanded a share of over 80 per cent in yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR also held on their position as important contributors.



BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

