BMW Group India launches the 2020 BMW Lifestyle Collections

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India launched its 2020 BMW Lifestyle Collections in India. The latest offering includes a wide range of innovative products for an urban lifestyle which underscores simplicity and long-lasting quality. The collections are now available at all BMW dealerships across the country.

"BMW Lifestyle Collection represents a modern, elegant and functional urban fashion. The use of high-quality materials and craftsmanship reflect the same quality standards that are put into the creation of BMW cars. The minimalistic and intelligently designed product range is full of panache and is perfect for those who are always on the move. The 2020 BMW Lifestyle Collection consists of a wide range of products that exude a typical BMW dynamism and lifestyle at its best. Its timeless design and simplicity further create an expressive BMW look both on and off-road," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

BMW Collection. Sporty Style with functionality.

The BMW Collection offers maximum comfort and a high degree of functionality. Its sporty design it perfectly fits in a modern lifestyle. The collection consists of apparel, jackets, sunglasses, sippers. The classic BMW Collection design concept is modern, functional and urban - always based on the well-known BMW vehicle design. Minimalist, timeless products provide more freedom in everyday life thanks to smart functions.

The range is supplemented by lifestyle articles such as the BMW Logo T-Shirt for women with a large BMW logo for fans of the brand. Strong, harmonious colours underline a modern, self-confident style. In addition to subtly elegant shades such as blue nights, wild lime, sand and midnight navy, the trend colour orange ensures an expressive look.

The highlights of the collection include the BMW Soft down Jacket for men and women and the BMW Chronograph with BMW kidney design. BMW is also introducing innovations in lifestyle accessories with products such as - BMW Active Sports bottle, BMW Thermo Cup, BMW Active Yoga Mat, BMW Cool Bag, BMW Travel Set and products for pets.

BMW M Collection. Power meets performance.

The design of the BMW M Collection reflects the strong combination of high-performance technologies and experienced craftsmanship, which is also a decisive factor in the design of the BMW M vehicle models. A strong colour scheme, modern and high-quality materials, innovative textile features and the BMW M branding characterise the collection. The red is based on the Toronto red vehicle colour and underlines the sporty designs of the BMW M Collection.

The highlights of the new collection include the reversible BMW M Jacket for women, the BMW M Sweatjacket for men with an intelligent 'watch window', BMW M Cap, T-shirt and the BMW M Boardcase in burgundy.

BMW M Motorsport Collection. Made for fans.

The BMW M Motorsport Collection features a modern, sporty design based on the legendary look of BMW motorsport. The unmistakable BMW M stripes in combination with black and white prominently present the new BMW M motorsport brand identity. The self-confident branding in combination with colour blocking and cool, graphic elements gives the collection its modern, avant-garde character.

New highlight products in 2020 complete the collection with the Motorsport umbrella, cool bag, sweatshirt and T-shirt for the gym or simply at home. The BMW M Motorsport Watch, a three-hand watch with silicone strap in the distinctive BMW M motorsport design, rounds off the look for all motorsports fans.

BMW Bikes. First-class design and innovative functions.

The BMW Bikes are always developed in cooperation with DesignWorks and interpret the pleasure of driving in cycling in a very special way. The German craftsmanship of the all-new fourth generation BMW Cruise Bikes offers a unique fusion of design and functionality. The bikes are made of light and strong frame, feature a low maintenance Shimano Nexus 7 - Speed Hub gear and hydraulic disc brakes to ensure a stylish ride with complete control.

The BMW Cruise M bike has sporty details along with the characteristic BMW M Motorsport stripes and carbon fiber elements. The slim frame is developed in collaboration with DesignWorks and is inspired by the fixie trend. Carbon fiber Forks, spacers and saddle support help in decreasing weight and offer higher rigidity. The cruise M bike uses Shimano SLX / XT 11-speed (derailleur) gear system, Shimano hydraulic disc brake, Continental Grand Sport Extra tyres and 28 inchRody Airline Corsa black rims.

BMW Kids Collection. Great BMW driving fun for the little ones.

The dream of owning a BMW is now becoming even more real for the smallest BMW fans with the BMW Kids Collection. The popular BMW Babyracer III is getting an electric boost.

