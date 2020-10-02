BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3 per cent from 1 November 2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] October 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India will increase prices across the BMW and MINI product portfolio with effect from November 1, 2020.

"BMW Group India is constantly engaged in offering aspirational products and highest levels of customer service to its exclusive clientele. BMW Group India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 3 per cent from November 1, 2020, because of rising costs and depreciating currency. With comprehensive solutions and customer-centric offers from BMW India Financial Services and distinguished services across the dealer network, BMW Group India remains at the forefront of providing an unparalleled experience at all times," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. The locally produced 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on October 15, 2020.



BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M4 Coupe, BMW M5 Competition and BMW M8 Coupe which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over Rs 5.2 billion (Euro 72 million) in BMW India. The wide range of activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country.

Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touch-points in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.

