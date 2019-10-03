Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India and Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars
BMW India appoints Infinity Cars as its dealer in Delhi NCR

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:33 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the appointment of Infinity Cars as its third dealer partner in Delhi NCR. The dealership is headed by Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars.
Infinity Cars showroom is located at C 5, Ring Road, Rajouri Garden, Delhi, and its after-sales facility is situated at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.
The showroom represents the next evolution of the BMW dealer network. It is a seamlessly integrated format which is a delightful combination of architecture and design, giving a sense of space and openness to stimulate emotional connect with the BMW brand.
"Our dealership plays an important role in presenting our customers and prospects an insight into our premium products, best-in-class services, and personalised experiences. We are delighted to appoint our trusted partner - Infinity Cars as our third dealer in the Delhi NCR market. We are confident that their customer-centric focus and understanding of luxury market trends will play a vital role in growing the circle of Sheer Driving Pleasure in the region", said Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.
Spread over 6,500 sq ft, the ultra-modern showroom will display up to eight cars based upon the signature 'Urban Street Display' concept and sales lounges close to the display area. For a truly immersive brand experience, an experience zone featuring virtual reality and other digital solutions will bring customers face-to-face with the latest experiences.
An interactive emotional virtual experience on large screens will be available for customers to personalise their favourite BMW as per their preferences. They can also select the BMW M Performance Accessories to enhance the motorsports DNA of their BMW cars. BMW fans can also choose from a wide range of clothing, accessories, bags, luggage etc from the original BMW Lifestyle Collections.
"Working with BMW for over a decade has been a very enriching experience. It is an exciting opportunity for us as BMW symbolizes dynamic forward moving people and is among the most coveted premium brands in India. We are delighted to extend our reach towards our valued customers and prospects in Delhi NCR and are fully committed to this partnership and look forward to an exciting time ahead", said Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars.
For BMW Premium Selection Customers, a designated Certified Used Car Section has been created to showcase the entire fleet of premium selection cars available with the dealer.
The state-of-the-art workshop spread across 21,900 sq ft comprises of mechanical, body and paint bays that can service up to 500 cars per month.
As with every other BMW dealership, Infinity Cars has appointed a highly professional team across all business processes. The team has also received intense training in the management of sales, service, spare parts and business systems at BMW Group India Training Centre in Gurugram.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl