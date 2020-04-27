BMW India launches contactless experience in response to the new normal of post COVID-19 reality

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has enabled a unique contactless experience for its customers in India. Introduced on April 2, 2020, the BMW Contactless Experience enables customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned BMW cars, book vehicle service, make payments securely online and more, with a click of a button using www.bmw-contactless.in

Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW, customers are at the core of everything we do. Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies. An industry-first comprehensive initiative, the BMW Contactless Experience offers consumers an all-new way to explore and experience the world of BMW while being in the comfort of their homes."

"Since its launch in April 2020, we have seen a tremendous increase in customer engagement, configuration requests and virtual product presentations on this platform. As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the BMW Contactless Experience will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to our existing and new customers. We will bring JOY to our customers no matter where they are," Teixeira added.

BMW Contactless Experience introduces customers to a new way of exploring, experiencing and owning a BMW without the need of visiting an authorised BMW dealership facility. It is designed to seamlessly take customers through a fascinating range of BMW products and services virtually. Customers can now personalise their preferred BMW and have their queries on product, service packages and finance options addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online.

Customers can simply use either their smartphone, tablet or personal computer to interact with the sales consultant virtually and get a 360° view of vehicle exterior, interior and discuss other features. Vehicle brochures, specification details and other documents are shared online avoiding any physical contact. Customers will receive their BMW at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitisation process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitised envelope. BMW Contactless Experience can also assist consumers to explore and buy a BMW pre-owned vehicles.

Existing BMW customers can book a service instantly using BMW Contactless Experience. Once logged into their account, customers can choose a convenient date and time, type of service required and confirm vehicle pick up and drop details. Service cost estimates along with details of the service are sent for customer approval using BMW Smart Video. Secure online payments for services availed offers complete peace of mind. The serviced vehicle is fully sanitised and delivered as per the requested location.

The deliveries and servicing of all customer vehicles will be done adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period. BMW India Financial Services will play an instrumental role in facilitating sales in the challenging market conditions. Customised and flexible financial solutions will be significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW in these unprecedented and critical times.

