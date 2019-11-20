Mr. Thomas Dose MD BMW Plant Chennai with the BS VI diesel BMW 5 Series
BMW India offers BS VI variants across the entire product portfolio

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:34 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) India, Nov 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India is now offering BS-VI variants across its entire product range. The complete petrol portfolio is already BS-VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines.
BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS-VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS-VI avatar of the segment best-seller BMW X1 will also hit the shop-floor of BMW Group Plant Chennai soon.
Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS-VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS-VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with the latest products, the newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS-IV variants."
The latest products launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS IV and BS-VI variants. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of BS-VI models by up to 6%. Attractive financial offers are available on limited stocks of BS-IV variants.
Entry into the BMW world is now truly exciting with financial services offers including a low rate of interest, attractive EMIs, flexible loan tenure up to 7 years and BMW Service Inclusive up to ten years.
iocl