BMW JOY Days: Bring home sheer driving pleasure with ease

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched its new brand campaign 'BMW JOY Days'. The campaign is designed to communicate the best deals and offers on BMW products, services, aftersales and lifestyle accessories until 31 March 2021.

The communication campaign will leverage traditional and digital media platforms across India reflecting the brand's renewed customer focus.

BMW JOY Days emphasizes the brand's positivity, customer-centricity and its relentless focus on bringing 'Joy' to its customers. It celebrates the unique relationship between the consumer, their car and the desire for 'Sheer Driving Pleasure'. It will promote best deals and offers available for a limited time on the fascinating range of BMW products.

BMW customers and prospects can evaluate the best time to buy BMW vehicles, accessories and lifestyle products and avail greater value on price, interest rates and depreciation benefits.

"BMW has always cherished the relationship with its esteemed customers and has introduced innovative products and value-added services. BMW JOY Days campaign is geared-up to proactively reach out to our customers and prospects with the best value and ownership packages. We stand true to our promise of offering 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' at all times and this latest campaign reflects our undeterred commitment to bring Joy to our customers," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

Highlights of the BMW JOY Days campaign.

* Effective Interest Rates start @ 4.99 per cent

* Zero down payment option

* Additional benefits up to Rs 5 lakhs on purchase of select BMW vehicles



* Upto 50 per cent off on original BMW Accessories

* No-cost EMI schemes on BMW Cruise Bikes and BMW Cruise M Bikes

