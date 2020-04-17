BMW Motorrad India keeps a fast pace in Q1 2020

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the first quarter of calendar year 2020, BMW Motorrad India has kept up its fast pace in the premium motorcycle segment with 1,024 motorcycles delivered to customers.

Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India posted growth of 71.5 per cent in Q1 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said: "BMW Motorrad India has posted robust growth in Q1 2020, a result of the extremely strong brand we have built among motorcycling enthusiasts in India. BMW Motorrad has brought its most aspirational and desirable global products to Indian customers and developed a truly close-knit riding community that attracts riders who use motorcycling as a means to explore life."

"The BMW 310 and the GS range are particularly popular among the Indian riders. Though our riding events are on hold to ensure social distancing, we are engaging with fellow riders digitally and through social media. We are closely monitoring the market situation and its impact on future demand," Singh added.

The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80 per cent in the yearly sales.

The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS / 850 GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW Motorrad.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

