BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS

BMW Motorrad revs up excitement in Bollywood's biggest action entertainer 'WAR'

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:28 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad is all set to add to the excitement in the upcoming Bollywood action movie 'WAR'. The lead actors, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be seen riding the BMW R nineT Scrambler and BMW F 750 GS through the visually stunning landscapes of coastal Portugal, in an adrenaline-pumping chase scene in the movie. BMW Motorrad bikes can be seen in action in an exclusive trailer at its official website.
'WAR' pits Hrithik and Tiger against each other and shows them locked in a massive showdown. The bike sequence sees them pull off a never seen before action scene. Produced by Yash Raj Films, India's biggest film and entertainment company, 'WAR' is set to release worldwide on 2 October 2019 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
"BMW Motorrad stands for unadulterated passion for adventure and exploration on two-wheels. The city roads, tough terrains or the racetrack, our motorcycles are always ready for high-octane action. And this time, the adventure will come alive on the big screen. BMW R nineT Scrambler and BMW F 750 GS will make a special appearance in upcoming action block-buster 'WAR'. BMW Motorrad fans and Bollywood lovers will witness the dynamic performance and precision of these motorcycles in never-before-seen action sequences. BMW Motorrad will continue to excite motorcycling enthusiasts throughout the world in both real and reel life!" said Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said,
"WAR has the biggest action choreography to be seen by Bollywood audiences and BMW has added serious swagger to our film. We found a perfect partnership in the cutting edge, visually stunning BMW F 750 GS and BMW R nine T Scrambler motorcycles. We have used these bikes in a high-octane action sequence including one that involved tremendous precision and they have contributed to making our movie look cool and extremely chic. 'WAR' is thrilled to take BMW Motorrad and its beautiful bikes on this grand adventure ride", added Siddharth Anand, the film's Director.
In 'WAR', Hrithik and Tiger will be seen waging a war against each other and the makers have pulled all stops to make this massive showdown a never seen before action spectacle. Touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan.
The BMW R nineT Scrambler is defined by a blend of classic and modern elements of motorcycle design style. It features a classic air-cooled, punchy flat-twin boxer engine, which has stood for hallmark design, powerful torque and a unique sound for more than nine decades.
The BMW F 750 GS is designed for riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with low seat height, copious power availability, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities. The GS abbreviation represents a perfect synthesis of touring and long-distance capability combined with sporty dynamics and supreme performance.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:30 IST

India's current account deficit narrows to 2 pc of GDP: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 14.3 billion dollars or two per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during April to June, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:51 IST

Armsprime Media launches the Viral Bhayani App

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers has announced the launch of 'The Viral Bhayani App'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:26 IST

Abbott collaborates with TEDxGateway to host engaging Salon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Abbott, a global leader in healthcare, in collaboration with TEDxGateway, hosted an interactive Salon session focused on the 'Future of Healthcare' - a platform dedicated to discussing how technology-driven innovation is shaping the healthc

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Equity indices in negative zone but banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Equity markets slipped into red during early hours on Tuesday amid lack of fresh triggers at home and mixed global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:02 IST

French fashion brand Ceriz launches first store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ceriz, the French high-fashion brand, said 'bonjour' to Mumbai by opening its first-ever store in the metropolitan city. The store is located at Atria Mall in Worli and has pleasing interiors designed to offer customers easy-breezy browsing experienc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:30 IST

Corporate tax cut a positive for power sector: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The recent announcement by the government to lower the corporate tax rate is a positive development for the power sector as it will allow power generators with cost-plus power purchase agreements (PPAs) to pass on lower tax benefit to power distribution utilities (disc

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:07 IST

Shravan Gupta taking MGF Group to new heights

New Delhi [India] Sept 30 (ANI/Digpu): Shravan Gupta has been touted as a pioneer in the real estate and financial services sector, and rightly so.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:59 IST

BOUNCEinc kicks off in India with a unique recruitment event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BOUNCEinc, the global movement in fun and entertainment, is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 17:56 IST

Core sector output declines by 0.5 pc in Aug vs 4.7 pc growth a year ago

New Delhi [India], Sep 30 (ANI): The eight core industries recorded 0.5 per cent decline during August, mainly due to fall in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Monday.

Read More
iocl