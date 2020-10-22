BMW redefines customer experience with the largest integrated dealership facility in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India today announced the launch of its ultra-modern BMW Facility NEXT in Vadodara. Eminent Cars now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility in the third largest city in Gujarat.

Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both new and pre-owned BMW cars. It is located at Sun Pharma Road, Pramukh Swami nagar, Tandalja, Vadodara, Gujarat 390012.

The facility is headed by Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars. Eminent Cars represents BMW India with sales and service touchpoints in Surat as well.

BMW Facility NEXT heralds a new era of customer experience. Designed to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers, this concept reflects the ethos of BMW Group brands' distinct attributes using modern architecture, appealing design and engaging new-age technologies.

"Gujarat is an important market for BMW Group India and we are committed towards offering an unrivalled brand experience to our customers and prospects. The vibrant city of Vadodara is one of the fast emerging markets in western India. Setting up a fully-fledged dealership facility with our trusted partner Eminent Cars further strengthens our presence significantly in the region," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"We are delighted to expand our presence in Gujarat and bring 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' to Vadodara - an emerging market for premium cars. The unique and largest BMW Facility NEXT concept in the city will set a new benchmark in overall customer experience. With unrivalled products and our understanding of the marketplace, we are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India," said Ankur Jain, Dealer Principal, Eminent Cars.

The new facility is spread across a massive plot area of approximately 45,600 square feet and comprises of an exclusive vehicle display area for new and used cars (BPS), a well-appointed workshop section, customer lounge and office space. The showroom displays three BMW cars along with a special car delivery section.

An interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

The modern workshop comprises of four service bays and is equipped with the latest tools. Existing BMW customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick up and drop details. Service cost estimate details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs.

Secure online payments offer complete peace of mind. The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and has been certified at BMW Group India's Training Centre in Gurugram. The dealership follows extremely high quality standards in all its processes of service, parts and business systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class post sales ownership experience.

BMW Premium Selection has a 2 car display and offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history of servicing, maintenance and repairs. With the industry-leading Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data.

A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers' needs. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection and accessories are available for automotive enthusiasts. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection.

The facility diligently follows complete sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools, equipment and display cars.

