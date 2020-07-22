BNK Recordz Hong Kong releases Marathi single "Bhaankaam by Kartik"

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In this pandemic, this is the first good news after a long time and especially for Maharashtra as a Marathi single rap song released by the musician and singer "Kartik".

Ek dhon teen chaar paach Saowaa saath aaath (Samzhu zaala) vel (zaala bhala) samzhu Zaalu tuzza bhaankhaam are few of the lyrics of the first Marathi single which has been released on July 20th by Hong Kong based music company BNK Recordz.

Born and brought up in Bombay (now Mumbai), Kartik was all of 16 when he studied music and started off with the guitar. After his 12th he moved to the United States and joined the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. During his time in the US, Kartik also had the opportunity of learning music at the Spokane Falls community college as a minor.

"I am currently based out of Hong Kong and am really excited to release my first Marathi rap single called as "Bhaankaam", I hope music lovers and listeners like it and show their love to the track. This is to be available on YouTube and also as an audio track that can be downloaded and shared and enjoyed. This track speaks about my journey and realistic experiences in India upon my return from the US. It is a Marathi rap and I am sure the younger generation will enjoy listening to this groovy track."

Speaking about his current single BhaanKaam, the video was shot at the picturesque locations in and around Hong Kong and Kowloon. The video was shot, edited, and finalized in a period of 25 days. The song has been written and sung by me, which was completed in a week's time.

"I am already working on my next single which is in Hindi and my company BNK Recordz based out of Hong Kong is looking at fresh talent from India to promote, be it singers, musicians or performers," excitedly quipped Kartik when asked what next?

Kartik has always had another side to him which is "Kartik the Magician". He was inspired by David Blaine White who is an American illusionist, endurance artist, and extreme performer. Kartik has performed magic shows at various shows in India, the US, Vietnam, and Hong Kong mesmerizing the crowd and leaving them asking for more.

"Yes I've been a musician longer than I've been a magician I started my music career quite early and I was jamming with a fiddle player and we would play at the bars later I started composing my own music I do play the guitar I sing and I do also play the sitar the Indian instrument. We would record my original music on the old school four-track and pass around our tapes amongst friends for them to play on their car stereo," mentioned Kartik speaking to us.

"Music and Magic travelled with me throughout the life - good and bad - highs and lows! Shambho is the name of the Lord Shiva the destroyer. Often used as a way to greet people in Maharashtra state of Mother India. So call me a Magician, Comedian and now rapper and musician. I'm like a portable love entertainment system," said Kartik signing off.

For a teaser, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eInJ4hyoPU or www.youtube.com/watch?v=3X7Zi2PUjZI&feature=youtu.be.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

