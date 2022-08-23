Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) compliance till 2025, an official notification said on Monday.

GAGAN was designed to assist navigation- both en route as well as during landing. Its main aim is passengers' safety by guiding pilots to precision landing on runways.



It helps the aviation industry in maintaining safety with increased traffic and reducing the infrastructure needed on the ground.

GAGAN is developed jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to provide navigational services over the Indian flight information region.

Besides aviation, it provides services in forest management, railway signalling, scientific research for atmospheric studies, natural resource and land management, location-based services, mobile, and tourism. (ANI)

