Boeing and HAL celebrate delivery of 150th gun bay door for F/A-18 Super Hornet, multirole combat jet

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered 150th gun bay door for the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet manufactured at its facility in Bengaluru.

The aerospace major had awarded HAL the contract in 2007. The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine supersonic all-weather, carrier-capable multirole combat jet delivering cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability.

HAL has been Boeing's long-term supplier in India for over 25 years. "This delivery of the 150th gun bay door for the Super Hornet demonstrates that Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing's global supply chain," said Boeing India's President Salil Gupte.

"This milestone is yet another endorsement of our commitment to India, which is well recognised today because we have been investing and making in India for several years now," he said in a statement.

"Our investments in India are robust and ongoing, spanning technology, hi-tech innovation, production capacity, establishing a supply chain network, and developing skilling centres for aerospace manufacturing in India."

HAL's Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said: "HAL is committed to strengthening aerospace manufacturing in India. This delivery is not just an important milestone for HAL, but also for Boeing and the Indian industry. We thank Boeing for their support and commitment to Make in India."

Boeing has offered to build a 21st century aerospace ecosystem in India for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet with Indian partners, HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS).

This production will create thousands of jobs and hundreds of suppliers in India, similar to the largest Boeing aerospace ecosystem that exists in the United States, to help realise the Make in India vision to its full potential.

Boeing's sourcing from India now stands at one billion dollars with over 160 existing industrial partners. (ANI)

