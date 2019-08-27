Boeing and TAL Manufacturing mark delivery of 25,000th floor beam for 787 Dreamliner

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): TAL Manufacturing Solutions and Boeing on Tuesday marked the delivery of 25,000th advanced composite floor beam for all the Dreamliner airplane variants 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 at TAL's aerospace manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

Boeing had awarded TAL the first contract to manufacture floor beams for the Dreamliner family of airplanes in 2011. TAL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems, shipped the first set of floor beams in 2014.

"We are very proud of our partnership with TAL. The delivery of the 25,000th floor beam for the Dreamliner, one of the most advanced airplanes in the world, marks a special milestone for a partnership that has stood the test of time," said Boeing India President Salil Gupte.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said the company's delivery and quality performance has consistently been on par with global benchmarks.

"We have ramped up production from four ship sets to 11 ship sets a month. Committed to strengthening the aerospace manufacturing in India and across the globe, we strive to relentlessly innovate and build on our legacy as a trusted partner to Boeing," he said.

Boeing's sourcing from India now stands at one billion dollars with over 160 existing industrial partners. (ANI)