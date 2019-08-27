TAL shipped the first set of floor beams in 2014
TAL shipped the first set of floor beams in 2014

Boeing and TAL Manufacturing mark delivery of 25,000th floor beam for 787 Dreamliner

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:10 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): TAL Manufacturing Solutions and Boeing on Tuesday marked the delivery of 25,000th advanced composite floor beam for all the Dreamliner airplane variants 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 at TAL's aerospace manufacturing facility in Nagpur.
Boeing had awarded TAL the first contract to manufacture floor beams for the Dreamliner family of airplanes in 2011. TAL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems, shipped the first set of floor beams in 2014.
"We are very proud of our partnership with TAL. The delivery of the 25,000th floor beam for the Dreamliner, one of the most advanced airplanes in the world, marks a special milestone for a partnership that has stood the test of time," said Boeing India President Salil Gupte.
Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems, said the company's delivery and quality performance has consistently been on par with global benchmarks.
"We have ramped up production from four ship sets to 11 ship sets a month. Committed to strengthening the aerospace manufacturing in India and across the globe, we strive to relentlessly innovate and build on our legacy as a trusted partner to Boeing," he said.
Boeing's sourcing from India now stands at one billion dollars with over 160 existing industrial partners. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 16:11 IST

Equity indices close in the green after volatile trading, Tata...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday but closed with a positive bias due to a rally in auto, FMCG and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 15:11 IST

Aster to set-up an innovation and research hub in India and GCC

Dubai [UAE]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To improve the ultimate health outcomes for patients and enhance their overall experience at all its facilities, Aster DM Healthcare is setting up Aster Innovation and Research Centre in GCC and India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:38 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur honours Rubrik CEO...

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bipul Sinha, the co-founder and CEO of Rubrik, a unicorn tech company and world's first Cloud Data Management platform for hybrid cloud enterprises, was today honoured with the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' from his alma mater the Ind

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:24 IST

MQDC enters India market with 'Whizdom Club' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): In line with its vision 'for all well-being', Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC) - a leading global property developer headquartered in Thailand - has entered India by launching its first project 'Whizdom Club', an inspiration hub.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:13 IST

Sustained air passenger demand but air cargo weakness persists: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Aug 27 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for the month of July released today by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed that international air passenger demand continued to grow moderately, supported by business and leisure-related travel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:28 IST

Aishwarya Bhende honoured at Restaurant India Awards 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): AB Celestial - India's first luxury floating restaurant founded by Aishwarya Bhende with the support of her parents, Manju and Chetan Bhende, in association with MTDC and MMB, supported by MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), re

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST

Infosys closes Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer, gets 11.05 crore shares

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): IT major Infosys has bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under the Rs 8,260 crore buyback offer plan which began in March.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:30 IST

Strides Pharma acquires manufacturing facility from US-based...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Tuesday that its step-down subsidiary Strides Pharma Inc has acquired a manufacturing facility in Florida from Micelle BioPharma Inc.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:28 IST

Here's how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The mounting cost of medical treatment these days could throw your funds off the gear if you don't have enough insurance cover or an emergency fund to fall back on.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:14 IST

Get loan against property in just 4 days with Bajaj Housing...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over generations, residential or commercial properties have been considered as one of the safest appreciating assets. It is not unheard of, that investments have been made in properties not only with the intention of a higher return on

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Merck Foundation to conduct 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia...

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck Germany plans to conduct the 6th edition of "Merck Africa Asia Luminary" in Accra, Ghana on 29 and 30 October 2019. It will be co-chaired by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lad

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 IST

Moody's cautious over Indian government measures to boost economy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

Read More
iocl