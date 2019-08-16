Bollywood celebrity launches 'Shilpi Gupta Couture' Atelier in Defence Colony, New Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 16(ANI/NewsVoir): Shilpi Gupta, a pioneering member of the education industry and the Founder and Creative Director of Shilpi Gupta Couture, launched her flagship atelier with Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in the fashion hub of the capital, Defence Colony New Delhi.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, adorning a gorgeous sari from the label's latest collection 'RAAS', inaugurated the store located at D-25 Defence Colony which spreads over 1800 square feet and houses a spectacular bridal couture collection, a vibrant mehendi and cocktail collection and the brand's latest pret line.

A poetic collection infused with romance and adulation for Lord Krishna, RAAS by Shilpi Gupta has been carefully crafted keeping in mind the nuances and textures, beauty and sensitivity and the depths and heights of a bygone era, the era of melody, rhythm, true love and devotion. The collection displays a spectacular and spell binding play between poetry and dance, married intricately with melodic silhouettes, unique embellishments and bridal splendour.

The Haute Couture collection embodies regality and finesse with the use of vivid embroidery, eclectic colours and clean and fluid lines handcrafted to perfection on exquisite fabrics.

"I am delighted to launch my flagship atelier in Defence Colony. My vision of amalgamating the use of traditional embroideries with contemporary and fresh designs has fructified with the launch of our latest couture collection RAAS. I hope that my endeavour to promote our Indian culture and textiles, and showcase my artistic creations will help embody the true spirit of fashion", said Shilpi Gupta, Founder

Store Timings is: 11:00 am-7:00 pm.

