The company was established by Nowrosjee Wadia in 1879 as a small operation of Indian spun cotton yarn dip dyed by hand
The company was established by Nowrosjee Wadia in 1879 as a small operation of Indian spun cotton yarn dip dyed by hand

Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.
Sales rose 63.18 per cent to Rs 648.57 crore, up 63 per cent compared to Rs 397.46 crore during Q1 FY19. The revenue was driven by real estate division which grew manifold from Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY19 to Rs 250 crore in Q1 FY20.
Other segments were marginally up or flat. Earnings per share increased to Rs 1.34 in June 2019 from a loss of Rs 4.54 in June 2018, the company said in a statement.
Bombay Dyeing manufactures linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a range of other products which are sold across its 350 retail stores or 2,000 multi-brand stores. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails...

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 1

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:06 IST

Fesschain - Indian start-up trying to solve issues plaguing Block chain

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): While the block chain ecosystem has evolved a lot in the past few years, however, widespread adoption of existing public block chain systems is facing multiple challenges.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Repo rate could touch 5 pc level by March 2020: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its August 7 policy meet and further reduce it by 50 to 75 bps to achieve the level of less than or equal to 5 per cent by March 2020, according to State Bank of India's research re

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Resolution of stressed construction companies a challenge even...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): ICRA Ratings said on Monday it sees significant challenges in the resolution of stressed construction companies, which has the likelihood of delaying the process and reducing the realisable value considerably.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Getting inputs from different sectors to restore confidence says FM

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government is getting inputs from various sectors of economy and is responding accordingly to restore their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:42 IST

Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Equity indices tumble amid global sell-off, J&K developments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were under pressure on Monday amid a sharp global sell-off but the domestic market managed to pare some losses after the government moved a bill to revoke Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Venky's India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc on higher input costs

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Venky's India said on Monday its net profit during April to June declined by 13 per cent to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 71.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:07 IST

Ithuba to facilitate credit enhancement program of HGEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd and High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL), through its Singapore subsidiary gets into an advisory appointment arrangement for the specific purpose of jointly creating a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More
iocl