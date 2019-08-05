Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Sales rose 63.18 per cent to Rs 648.57 crore, up 63 per cent compared to Rs 397.46 crore during Q1 FY19. The revenue was driven by real estate division which grew manifold from Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY19 to Rs 250 crore in Q1 FY20.

Other segments were marginally up or flat. Earnings per share increased to Rs 1.34 in June 2019 from a loss of Rs 4.54 in June 2018, the company said in a statement.

Bombay Dyeing manufactures linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a range of other products which are sold across its 350 retail stores or 2,000 multi-brand stores. (ANI)

