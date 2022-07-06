Bombay HC sets aside BEST's tender awarded to Evey Trans for 2,100 electric buses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): In a major setback to Evey Trans, the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court comprising of Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Madhav Jamdar has held that the decision of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to award tender for 2,100 electric buses in favour of the firm Evey Trans was "incorrect".

Resultantly, the contract of 2100 electric buses awarded to the Evey Trans would stand cancelled

The court further said that that BEST, may if required, issue fresh tender for the buses.

The petition was filed by automaker Tata Motors against its disqualification from the tender of award of 2100 electric buses floated by the BEST, and the award of the tender in favour of Evey Trans.



It had challenged the tender process on the ground that two hours before the technical evaluation, BEST allowed Evey Trans to change its bid.

The plea said the process was in complete disregard of tender conditions which put a specific embargo on any changes to the technical bid after the opening of the technical bid.

Tata Motors had urged the Court to take a stern view on the favour extended by BEST to Evey Trans and preserve the sanctity of the tender process.

The team of Tata Motors was represented by Abhishek Singhvi, Senior Advocate, assisted by Ashish Kamath, Advocate and team of Karanjawala & Co., Advocates led by Nandini Gore, Senior Partner, along with Aditi Bhatt and Sarthak Gaur and Lexicon Law Partners, led by Ajay Wazirani, along with Anuja Abhyankar.

Venkatesh Dhond, Senior Advocate appeared for BEST, whereas Somasekhar Sundaresan, Advocate appeared for Evey Trans. (ANI)

