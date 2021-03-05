Bookings open for the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India will open bookings for the much-awaited BMW M340i xDrive from 3:40 pm, 5 March 2021 onwards. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked online at BMW Online Shop for one lakh rupees only.

The first 40 customers will enjoy a specially curated Driver Training at an iconic race track in India. It's a thrilling opportunity to master the racing line skills with the help of BMW Certified trainers. Owners will be able push the sporting boundaries and get the most out of their BMW M340i xDrive.

Engineered by BMW M, the car delivers a concentrated distillation of the 3's sporting essence. Together, the high engine performance, M-specific chassis tuning, BMW xDrive all-wheel drive and the M Sport rear differential provide for an outstanding driving experience.

To enhance the sporty appearance, customers can personalise their car with specially curated BMW M Performance Accessories packages - Enthusiast Pack, Racer's Pack and Motorsport Pack.

Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/M340i and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.



