BookMyForex Student Festival
BookMyForex offers big savings on wire transfers, international SIM, travel essentials for students going abroad

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:29 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): BookMyForex.com, India's largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances, announced the launch of 'BookMyForex Student Festival' with an aim to provide the best deals and offers to students going abroad.
Students will be able to get attractive discounts on Wire Transfers for their tuition fees, International SIM cards with unlimited local/India calling+ mobile data, Forex Cards, and assured offers on flights, hotels, transport bookings etc. The student festival begins on 26th July and ends on 30th September. The offer will be applicable for all bookings done via BookMyForex platform.
"Students going abroad form a huge customer base for BookMyForex. The fall semester at the foreign universities is about to start and the student festival has been launched to make the foreign exchange transactions not just easier but also cost-effective for students. BookMyForex has always been offering special discounts for students and with this bundled offer which includes discounts on remittance, International Sim cards and travel essentials, we hope to enhance the experience of International students", said Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.
Students purchasing a forex card from BookMyForex can avail discounts upto Rs 5000 on their remittance order and get upto 25per cent discount on already discounted monthly and annual International SIM plans.
These SIM plans are specifically designed for students going abroad and will effectively save almost 50per cent off on student's voice and data usage abroad. BookMyForex is also offering Rs 2400 Ixigo money for international flight bookings, flat 32per cent off and 60per cent Oyo Money on hotel bookings through Oyo and up to 40per cent off on Avis Chauffeur-Drive Service as a part of its student festival. Students can also win Flipkart vouchers every week.
"We are tied up with multiple partners that include Banks and foreign exchange companies across India. We get the best exchange rate from our partners due to the volume of the transactions that we do, and we believe in passing on the benefits to our customers. Our travel alliances will also prove to be beneficial for students flying abroad", he added.
There are over 3,00,000 Indian students currently studying abroad and they spend about $3 billion annually. According to the RBI, spending on tuition and hostel fees has increased from $1.7 billion in 2013-14 to $2.8 billion in 2017-18 and the BookMyForex Student Festival aims to capitalize the surge in student forex orders during the education season. BookMyForex service is available across 650 cities (over 5000 locations) across India.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

