Bourses shut on account of Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE were closed on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut. There was no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Equity markets started the month yesterday on a strong note with benchmark indices rallying more than 1.5 per cent amid hopes of another fiscal stimulus package by the government and unlock 5.0 guidelines.



The BSE S&P Sensex closed 629 points or 1.65 per cent higher at 38,697 while the Nifty 50 gained by 169 points or 1.51 per cent at 11,417. The rally was led by banking and financial stocks.

The trading will now resume on October 5 Monday. (ANI)





