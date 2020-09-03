BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): BPCL Director (Refineries) R Ramachandran superannuated at the close of work on 31/08/2020 after serving Bharat Petroleum for 38 years.

Besides overseeing the operations of BPCL Refineries and its subsidiary Numaligarh Refineries Limited and joint venture company Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), he was also a Non-Executive Chairman of Petronet CCK, till its merger with BPCL, and Petronet India Limited. He was also on the Board of BORL, Bharat Gas Resources Limited, and Ratnagiri Refineries & Petrochemicals Limited.

In addition, he was also responsible for Research and Development, Supply Chain Management and Operations, International Trade and Shipping, Health Safety Security & Environment (HSSE), Biofuels and cross country pipeline operation till recently.

His experience in conceptualization to commissioning of grass root and brownfield projects is recognized in both the Indian and international oil and gas industry.

Prior to his tenure as Director in BPCL, he was Managing Director of BORL and is widely acclaimed for his contributions to the growth of that company.

