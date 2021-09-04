BPCL's AI enabled Chatbot 'Urja' enhances digital experience of customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announces the launch of 'Urja', an intelligent virtual assistant with AI/NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities and trained on more than 600 use cases.

With the objective of making BPCL's customer interface comprehensive and integrated digitally, Urja, the Chabot is now available on the company website for any queries for both B2B & B2C. The virtual assistant is designed to deliver a seamless self-service experience and enable faster resolution of consumer queries/issues.

BPCL has initiated "Project Anubhav" with an objective of delivering to its vast retail (B2C) and commercial (B2B) customer base a consistent superior and unified experience of BPCL across multiple touchpoints. Under Project Anubhav, Urja represents an integrated communication platform that connects all BPCL communication to any channel, unifying all customer touch points with a single and cohesive voice.

After a successful 6 month pilot on WhatsApp for enabling LPG bookings; Urja today speaks in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and Assamese). Over 45 per cent of the conversations with Urja are in the non-English languages ensuring inclusiveness for all types of customers of BPCL.

BPCL has domestic LPG customer base of 8.5 Crores plus customers across the country, served by more than 6000 distributors. With over 19000 petrol pumps spreads across the country, BPCL today serves approx. 30 per cent of the fuelling requirement of the country. In addition, BPCL also services 12 lakh+ B2B customers for their fuel, lubricants and gas requirements across industries. Urja plays a vital role to answer & provide solutions for consumers queries & requirements with its Artificial Intelligence.

BPCLs core values include customer centricity, customer focus. Commenting on this initiative Mr. Arun Kumar Singh, Director Marketing, said, "We at BPCL always work hard for welfare of our customers and towards growth of the nation innovatively and efficiently. Through our 'Urja' chatbot we aim at providing an entirely new experience for our consumers and creating an AI based virtual assistant for availing key services and to provide real time resolution of queries."

Following are the services being offered through the Virtual Assistant:

* LPG services:

* Booking of LPG Cylinders

* Know price of LPG cylinders & Payment for LPG Cylinders

* Delivery status of booked LPG cylinder & refill history

* Change the LPG Distributor

* Update mobile number

* Request services from Bharat Gas distributors like mechanic services

* Request Double bottle connection (for single bottle connection customers)



* Emergency & Complaints/Feedbacks

* Fuel services

* Locate nearest fuel station/pump and get directed to the pump

* Get Petrol/Diesel Price

* Get details of UFill Vouchers

* Know about BPCL programme's and offers including Smartdrive & Smartfleet Loyalty Programme, Fuel Kart Door Delivery etc.

* Smartdrive Loyalty Programme: Check Petromiles and wallet balance, check transaction and recharge history

* Request door delivery of fuel through BPCLs Fuel Kart Programme

* Know about BPCLs products including industrial fuels, solvents, MAK Lubricants.

* Customers can now show interest in BPCLs products and BPCLs field teams can connect with such customers.

* Feedback from Customers across services

* FAQs across all businesses and services of BPCL

You can chat with her on WhatsApp: bit.ly/3to7i3j or on our website: bit.ly/2AO8K8l.

A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises more than 19000 retail outlets, 6,600 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

