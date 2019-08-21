Brain Checker ties up with 50 plus IIT coaching classes for Engineering Sorter Test

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] August 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Technology is changing everything and at an unbelievably fast pace.

Engineering's specializations that were unheard of a decade ago, now happen to be the most sought-after specialties. With the education space undergoing a tectonic shift across India, more and more avenues to pursue unique Engineering domains are also gaining prominence.

Brain Checker, India's largest career counselling company, which recently launched its flagship product named Brain Checker Engineering Sorter Test (B.E.S.T) evaluating students on over 100+ engineering specialisations decided to recommend specialisations smartly using psychological tools.

"Around 3 out of 10 students in India opting science stream wish to become engineers. That's a huge number when you look at the fact that India produces approximately around 15 Lakh engineers a year. However, what's surprising is that most of these engineering students aren't even aware of 30 engineering specialisations while they prepare for entrances like IITs. We wanted to change this; BEST helps engineering aspirants take up careers that would be in demand 10 years hence", said Keya Raje, Co-Founder, Brain Checker.

"Competition is staggering when it comes to premium institutions like IITs and NITs, we would want our students to have a clear-cut road map of the specialisations that they should opt based on their strength. Around 194 students at my institute have already taken up BEST and we are happy with the outcome", said Pradeep Pednekar, Director, Professional Learning Institute, Goa.

Brain Checker is a Nashik Based Educational Start-up established in 2012 dealing with a host of psychological assessments including aptitude tests, intelligence tests, psychometric tests, interest tests and more. It has presence in more than 750 locations in 23 states in India having worked with more than 250 plus CBSE and ICSE Schools. With more than 2300 recognized career options, seeking expert guidance for career planning is the need of the hour.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

