Branch announces the 2020 Mobile Growth Awards finalists

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, has announced finalists for its first-annual Mobile Growth Awards this January.

The company received 300 plus nominations; 50 of the top campaigns from across the world have made it to the judges table. The finalists are companies and individuals who drive exceptional growth and innovation in mobile.

The program includes multiple award categories -- here are the finalists across them.

* Best Mobile Viral Campaign: recognizing one of this year's most viral mobile marketing campaigns.

o Saurabh Gupta, Wynk Music Limited

o Sam Levy, Hinge

o Varun Ganjoo, Baazi Games

o Shivgangi Gupta, Limeroad.com

o Inge Konther, Stadium Goods

o Vane Georgiev, OneFootball

* Best Overall Growth Campaign: A look at the campaigns that created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth over the past year.

o John Ostrowski, Brainly

o Abhishek Khandelwal, Licious

o Sayantan Pan, Pratilipi

o Sen Woo, CATCH

o Luke Calavassy, BWS

o Beth Halon, Woolworths Group Limited

o Pulkit Agarwal, Trell

* Best Phygital Experience: campaigns that transformed traditional offline marketing by blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey.

o Nicolai Schnack, Joe & The Juice

o Brita Voris, Wine.com

o Sara Patterson, Belk

o Sarha Arcand, Cadillac Fairview

o Siddarth Barman, Affle for PROTON

o Jason LaRose, Equinox Media

* Best Digital Transformation: celebrate business innovation through digital transformation, resulting in increased engagement, user acquisition, or revenue.

o Aik-Phong Ng, Fave

o Ershad Ahamed, OVO (PT Visionet Internasional)

o Jon Wirt, NHL

o Tyler Munson, Goldman Sachs

o Michael Woods, ExxonMobil

o David Grelpois, L'Oreal France



* Best COVID Adaptation: highlighting a feature or campaign designed to adapt to changing consumer needs during COVID.

o Brianna Severson, TodayTix

o Matt Hudson, Belk

o Jenna De Marco, Planet Fitness

o Deepika Prakash, YUM Brands (KFC)

o Kaori Frank, JOANN

o Saurabh Gupta, Wynk Music Limited

o Marisa Johnson, Sanvello Health

* Best COVID Retention Campaign: highlighting a campaign delivering an improvement in engagement and retention during COVID.

o Mohit Poddar, Myntra Designs

o Rajesh Pantina, InMobi for Unilever Wall's

o Audrey Grossman, QuickTrip

o Dharmesh Gandhi, RentoMojo

o Nicole Ferreira, Shopify

o Joshua D'Alvise, Checkout51

* Best Onboarding Activation Campaign: highlighting a highly successful mobile onboarding activation campaign.

o Jeff Zakrzewski, Ritual

o Jessica Miano, Drizly

o James Stolp, CSC Service Works

o Birk Jernstrom, Shopify

o John Dickson, Hibbett Sports

o Laura Reurich, BNext

o Victor Camargo, Wannalisn

* Best Mobile Innovation: recognizing creative thinking and outstanding innovation on mobile.

o Ratnesh Neema, Lenskart

o Rupanshi Guliani, Bobble AI

o Sibi Verghese, Reliance Jio Information Limited

o Ioana Acsinia, Orange (Yoxo)

o Mustafa Zubair Ahmed, Lock & Stock

"All our finalists have demonstrated excellence in innovation and creativity," said Mada Seghete, Co-founder and VP Marketing at Branch. "While the judges are at work and the winners are yet to be announced, each of the campaigns call for celebrations of their own."

The Awards will take place on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2.30 PM IST.

For more information, head to Mobilegrowth.org/awards to learn more about this year's awards.

