Brandvoltz providing an exemplary marketing platform to the business community

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Brandvoltz® is one of the most popular and established one-stop media, research, celebrity, and corporate event management company in Bengaluru.

Founded by the visionary, Dr Venkat, Brandvoltz® has created a niche of its own in the very competitive corporate event management market.

Recently organized event -- 'ICON INDIA BUSINESS AWARDS , Online Edition 2020'

Though Brandvoltz® has been hosting corporate events for a while now, it, for the third time organized an awards event very recently. The event was planned with the intention of bringing business people and organizations that are providing the best services in their respective industries, to the limelight.

The event, named, 'Icon India Business Awards®, Online Edition 2020', at Bengaluru. In which more than two hundred (200) nominations from across various industry domains such as, IT, healthcare, construction, etc., came together, and partook.

By the end of the event, there were thirty-Seven (37) winners under thirteen (13) different categories (or industry domains). The winners came from all over India. Getting such awards and recognition surely motivates the business fraternity to give its best and achieve more in the future. Moreover, they also create an iconic image and reputation for the individual entrepreneurs and their respective organizations.

List of Icon India Business Awards, Online edition 2020 winners

Individual Achievers

* Leading Women Entrepreneur, Studio FIVE, Sromona Dutta

* Intellectual Women and Prime Player in Marketing Communication and Branding, Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd, Arshleen Ahluwalia

* Leading Corporate Leasing & Franchise Consultant from Gujarat, GrowOn Consultancy, Nitesh Ahir

* Professional Entrepreneur of the Year, DSKP & Co, D Suresh Kumar

* Leading Trainer in Life Skills & Behavior Changing Skills, Noble Institute of Education Society, Roopa B

* Emerging Line Producer for TV & Film Fraternity, Brandish Pictures, Deepakk Negi

Social Service

* Inspiring Women of Humanity and Social Service, Yatan NGO, Shalini Kapoor

* Emerging Non-profit Organization in Trichy, Mathurams Health Education and Seva Trust, Dr Ivan Mathuram

Education & Training

* Best IAS Coaching Institute in Chennai, AGNI IAS Academy, V M Shivakumar

* Leading Mentor of Management in HR & Marketing in Kerala, ICT Academy of Kerala, Dr Manoj A S

* Innovation in Education of Life Par-Excellence, LXL Ideas Private Limited, Syed Sultan Ahmed

* Best Brand in Health Care and Rehabilitation Education Field, My Rehab Academy, Dr Sumanjit Sharma

Food & Hospitality Industry

* Cafe with Outstanding Ambience and Interiors, Cafe Kosha, Ajay Kumar T

Healthcare

* Leading Healthcare Market Intelligence and Competitive Intelligence Company in India, Congnitrex Consultants Pvt Ltd, Manas Ranjan Rout

* Most Emerging Unani Pharmaceutical Brand in India, Herbxpert Pharmaceuticals LLP, Nizamuddeen Usman

* Leading Multi-Specialty Hospital in Tamilnadu, Mathuram Hospital, Dr Ivan Mathuram

Beauty & Fashion Industry



* New Thinking New Growing Brand in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Jyothi Siwal

* Leading Manufacturer and Online Distributor of Ornaments, Nandita & Co, Preety Singh

Event Management, Media & Marketing Industry

* Most Promising Event Management Company in India, Azura Media Event Pvt. Ltd., Syed Imdad Ali

* Best Creative and Digital Marketing Agency in Bangalore, Inspired We Design, Abhishekh Yuvaraja

* Best Integrated Marketing & Communications Agency, Reachwell Brand Services, Chennai, Senthil Kumar K

* Remarkable and Imaginative Marketing Firm, Media Tree Advertising, Manoj Singhal

* Leading Digital Marketing Agency in India, Media Singh, Angad Singh Bajaj

Service Providing Industry

* Emerging Automotive Lighting Solution Company, Uglare Infratronics LLP, Abhishek Srivastava

* Outstanding Power Safety Champion 2020, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, Sanjay Garg

* Emerging No.1 India's Intelligence Services in Bangalore, Target C Investigation and Forensics Private Limited, Revathi Sivakumar

Logistics Industry

* Emerging Westend Roadlines Carrier Transporters in Gujarat, Western Roadlines, Jay Barai

* Leading Total Logistics solutions in India, US Transworld Logistics, Uttam Singhal

IT & ITES Services

* Most Innovative Company of the Year, YAKS Business Solution Pvt.Ltd., Yax Sheth

* The Best SAAS Development Company in South India , Betamonks Technology Factory Private Limited, Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan

* Emerging IT Staffing Company, Job Bing Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Kiran Kumar S R



Manufacturing Industry

* Best Saree Manufacturer In India, Yadu Nandan Fashions, Rinkesh Agarwal

* Innovation Driven Company to Develop Sustainable Solution, Esclare Distributors Private Limited, Sailesh Nair

* Leading Manufacturer of Motion Control Products, Robotics Automation and Quality Par-Excellence, Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd, Ajay Gurjar

Architecture & Interior Designing Industry

* Leading Architecture and Interior Designing Company in Chennai, Tint Tone And Shade, Mohmed Abubacker Samsudeen

* Inspired Interior Designers in India, Ornet Decor India, Anand Prakash

Real Estate & Construction Industry

* Emerging Builders and Developers in Chennai, Royalton Developer, Roshan Nawaz

