Brave 30 Poster

Brave Combat Federation enters India with Brave 30

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:50 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): India took a giant stride in MMA with a global promotion stepping into the sub-continent for the first time in the history of the sport.
With an aim to unite the world through the sports of Mixed Martial Arts, Asia's largest mixed martial arts organization, Brave Combat Federation with Mercury Sports LLP has announced its next fight in India. After its action-packed heart racing event last year with Brave 20, Brave CF India is back with another once in a lifetime experience, Brave 30 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, in Hyderabad on 23rd November.
In a global first, Brave Combat Federation has expanded its format of fight nights, world over to a full-blown league in India. The decision comes is in salience to the visionary promoter of this global outfit, His Highness Sheikh Khalid's commitment to cultivate the sport in India and nurture talent, given India's rich heritage in combat sports and the sheer strength of population.
The fight night, 'Brave 30' in Hyderabad is a part of the larger action plan. In India the Fight Night and thereafter the league is backed by Mercury Sports and Entertainment, while enjoying the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid, Bahrain. Additionally, the league will be affiliated to All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation (MMA India).
Mercury Sports a Hyderabad based start-up holds the vision to expand the sport of MMA in the hearts and minds of Indians. Bringing this World class event to Hyderabad is the man behind Mercury Sports Akbar Rasheed and building the eco system of the sports MMA in India.
Brave 30, will have 12 bouts across 12 different weight categories and 2 main cards. A stellar line up of world class fighters and top notch Indian fighters, the fight night will see a tittle defending fight between Stephen Loman and Louie Sanoudakis, a nerve wrecker between Kantharaj Agasa from India and Jordanian fighter Nawras Abzakh, Maria Ribeiro, Nelson Peas, Bhabajeet amongst many others, fighting tooth and nail on Novemebr 23rd in Hyderabad. The fight night also has a few aces rolled up in its sleeves, which shall be revealed to the fans in India, shortly. Brave 30 is a part of the international series of the fights conducted by Brave Combat Federation across the world.
"Mercury sports is committed to cultivating top class international sporting events in India. We open our roster with Brave Combat Federation and hosting Brave 30 India which will be followed with an extensive grassroots talent hunt for fighters and then the actual league. MMA is the richest sport worldwide and India has a long-drawn history of combat sports. With a massive population and a rich heritage of combat sports I am very confident we will put India on the world map of MMA. Mahboob Khan Mohammed's gold in IMMAF world Championship last year and his nomination as 'Fighter of the year' gives further encouragement to take the sport to even the remote corners of the country," said Akbar Rasheed, Promoter of Mercury Sports Entertainment LLP.
Right after the fight night, Brave Combat Federation in association with Mercury Sports Entertainment will gear up a multi city talent hunt launching an extensive grass roots programme. Promising fighters from all over country will be scouted and absorbed into the league through 6 teams representing key cities in India.
"This is a momentous occasion in the history of MMA in India. We finally have a global promotion step in. This clearly means we must up our game. MMA India has been nurturing talent and undertaking grass roots development programme right from its inception and now with Brave's entry and its commitment to grass roots programme we see the canvass expanding. Our fighters with not just get a global exposure but also put their best foot forward to match international standards. This expands our horizon and we will see talent from all over the country stepping up. MMA India has always been very inclusive and will extend all its support to Brave in India," said Sharif Bapu, President, Mixed Martial Arts India (MMA India).
The countdown has started; MMA fans all over the country can now catch Brave 30 at home.
