Reliance Capital is a part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group
Reliance Capital is a part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group

Brickwork downgrades Reliance Capital's rating to BWR BB with negative outlook

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:12 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Brickwork has downgraded Reliance Capital's rating to BWR BB with negative implications for its long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt.
Brickwork said the action is primarily due to revision in timelines for divestments and deterioration in the standalone financial performance of the company due to impairment of assets.
"The company has been working diligently to ensure timely debt repayments," said Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital in a statement late on Monday after market closing hours.
"As publicly informed, the company is in the process of monetising its entire stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNLAM) for Rs 6,000 crore. The company has already realised Rs 1,450 crore through an offer for sale by selling 10.75 per cent shareholding in RNLAM."
The company has also announced its plans to monetise 49 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd which is presently 100 per cent owned. The draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) has recently been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company's asset monetisation plan is on track.
"The company expects to realise proceeds of over Rs 10,000 crore and sharply cut its overall debt by more than 50 per cent within the current financial year," said Reliance Capital in the statement adding that Brickwork did not fully factor in the impact of its massive debt reduction and value unlocking plan.
Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector financial services companies with interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stock broking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in financial services.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:31 IST

Spartan Poker bets big on booming digital gaming industry in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Spartan Poker, India's leading digital gaming platform expects a significant market growth and acceptance with tremendous opportunities; driven by demand from gaming enthusiasts in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:13 IST

Equity markets closed on account of Muharram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd were closed for trading on Tuesday on account of Muharram, which is observed by a section of the Muslim community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:38 IST

Mumbai warms-up for winters, as 'Mumbai Games' returns with Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mark your calendar Mumbai, as registrations for Mumbai Games Season 2 are now open, for new sports, news venues, 'max-play' formats and enhanced participant's experience. Matches will be held from November 2019 to January 2020 across Mumbai cit

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Honeywell powers India's Auric and Faridabad Smart City Projects

New Delhi (Delhi) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Honeywell on Monday announced that it is working with the Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd. and Faridabad Smart City Ltd. to run cities more effectively and improve citizens' living standards through smart building technologies and services

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:07 IST

Best Roadways steps into air and rail cargo services, announces...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The logistics industry, at a closer look, is the backbone of a nation's economy. Whatever might be the nature of a business, both raw materials and finished products have to be moved from one place to another. With the rise in internet penetration, t

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:48 IST

NBFCs and HFCs to face growth headwinds along with continued...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Monday revised its sector outlook on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to negative from stable and maintained its negative outlook on large ticket housing finance companies (HFCs).

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:30 IST

Get instant approval, quick disbursal on your personal loan with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to leveraging the latest technology, the world of finance is not far behind. Today, it is possible to read up about loans, learn the eligibility criteria, avail the financing you need, and manage the repayment all from your Smar

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:35 IST

Bajaj Housing Finance lowers home loan interest rates to 8.6 pc

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Bajaj Housing Finance on Monday lowered home loan interest rates to 8.6 per cent from 8.8 per cent for amounts up to Rs 30 lakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 16:17 IST

Nifty settles above 11,000 mark, banking stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 : Equity benchmark indices traded in the green on Monday amid positive gains in global markets and an uptick in banking and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:31 IST

IL&FS Engineering announces revival of contract with Gujarat...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IECCL) said on Monday it has received approval from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for revival of the contract in respect of construction of viaduct corridor from interface point with Gyaspur depot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:57 IST

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft to enable digital...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys in collaboration with Microsoft on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings Inc, one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates headquartered at Manila in the Philippines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:21 IST

Avantika University, India's first design-centred university...

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University is one of the pioneer universities of India. Situated in Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Avantika is the first and only design-centric university of the country.

Read More
iocl