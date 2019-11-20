Brookfield Properties
Brookfield Properties joins global campaign driving disability inclusion at the workplace

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Brookfield Properties today announced its commitment to increasing disability inclusion by making all its office parks universally accessible.
It has joined 'The Valuable 500', a global campaign which strives to ensure businesses recognise the importance of the world's one billion people living with disabilities.
The campaign, launched at the World Economic Forum's Annual Summit in Davos in January this year, aims to get global business leaders to commit to accountable action on disability inclusion, by taking a simple first step and adding the topic of disability to their board agendas.
This social movement under the campaign #valuable, aims to get a commitment from 500 private sector organisations to support disability inclusion and equality.
More than 150 companies are signed up to the Valuable 500 globally from 20 countries with a further 150 companies in the process of joining.
"We have successfully launched key disability inclusion initiatives and infrastructure upgrades across our campuses. We want to do more and raise the bar, for impactful change. We are privileged to share the news that we are bringing disability inclusion onto our agenda as we join The Valuable 500," said Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO -India Office Business of Brookfield Properties.
The announcement comes few weeks before Brookfield Properties is set to host a disability-focused event in association with CII IBDN and EnAble India (Valuable 500, India Partner) to sensitise and create awareness on the issue and drive Disability inclusion as Board Room agenda of organisations.
The event, "India Inc. | Valuable 500 - Drive Value through Disability Inclusion" will bring together business leaders and influencers to help commit to more inclusive workplaces.
Nearly 50 CEOs and 100 professionals at various leadership positions will take the pledge towards sensitising this important drive.
Caroline Casey founder of The Valuable 500 will be leading the discussion along with other industry champions like former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, Gopal Singaraju (COO, RBS India) and many more.
"Organisations like Brookfield Properties and others like Accenture, Mahindra, Unilever, Microsoft, Barclays, Fujitsu, Cinepolis, have the power to make a real difference in their respective sector," Caroline Casey, founder of The Valuable 500, commented.
"There is momentum building in India, and it is fantastic to see that business leaders here are equally committed as global leaders, to speak for those who have been routinely ignored in business and society. Undoubtedly this is a sign that the world is waking up to the current inequality crisis, said Caroline Casey.
"We applaud them for taking a definitive stand on inclusion and giving a voice to disabled people through their boardrooms. We also hope such events will encourage other business leaders and brands to follow suit in committing to The Valuable 500," she added.
To date, businesses employing well over two million employees globally have signed up to put disability inclusion on their board agendas.
Some prominent names which have this pledged to make this a board room agenda in India include professional services firms Allegis, Mahindra, ANZ, Dr Reddy's, DTSS, Laguna Clothing, Lalit Hospitality, Mphasis, Refinitive, Sansera, Vindhya and Lemon Tree Hotels.
Brookfield Properties has demonstrated its commitment to creating a supportive and comfortable environment and infrastructure for people with disabilities through a wide range of initiatives.
Disabilities inclusion initiatives include:
* Enhancing the physical accessibility in its campuses across India
* Ensuring universal accessibility guidelines are followed
* Partnering with organisations globally.
* Running and driving awareness programs and events.
This article is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

