BSE is Asia’s first and the world’s fastest stock exchange with a speed of six microseconds
BSE is Asia’s first and the world’s fastest stock exchange with a speed of six microseconds

BSE Ltd's Q1 FY20 net profit dips 20 pc year-on-year

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Friday posted a decline in its net profit by 20 per cent at Rs 41 crore as against Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Revenue of the company also dipped by 3 per cent at Rs 112 crore in Q1 FY20 as compared to Rs 116 crore in Q1 FY19.
BSE paid a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each on July 17. After taking into account the interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share paid in December 2018, the total dividend paid for the financial year works out to Rs 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The dividend payout ratio for financial year 2018-19 was 97 per cent.
BSE also proposes to buyback 67.65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each at Rs 680 per equity share through tender offer route. The number of shares proposed to be bought back represents 13.06 per cent of the total paid-up equity capital.
The total amount of buyback size will be about Rs 460 crore. The buyback offer size represents 24.73 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the company based on standalone audited financial statements as on March 31.
BSE has already filed a draft letter of offer and is in process of providing certain additional documents and information as required.
BSE's Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the company will continue to focus on strengthening current business activities and grow its revenue base.
"Inter-operability has been implemented recently. Some of the newer business have also started contributing to the revenues significantly. StAR MF platform's achieving contribution of 11 per cent to the revenue from operations in a short period of past two years is a demonstration of the success of BSE's strategy to focus and grow by expanding into segments other than equity and into distribution activities," he said in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to elimi

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:26 IST

Largest block chain project signed between BP Batam, Indonesia...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The dignitaries from Batam, and the Indonesian Government met with dClinic to sign, what is arguably, the largest Blockchain project for the South East Asian region: a USD$140 mil contract which will greatly influence the role Blockchain will play

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Nifty ends below 11,000 in volatile trade, Bharti Airtel gains 7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery from intraday lows on Friday and closed the week with a positive note.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Exide Q1 net profit up 7 pc at Rs 224 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Storage battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 7 per cent hike in its net profit at Rs 224 crore during the quarter ended June compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:27 IST

HDFC reports net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during first fiscal quarter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported 46 per cent rise in its standalone net profit of Rs 3,203 crore during April to June quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY20).

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:55 IST

Significant changes to US EB-5 program approaching

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making a number of significant changes to its EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, marking the first significant revision of the program's regulations since its establishment in the year 1993.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:43 IST

SBI reports first quarter profit of Rs 2,312 crore with improved...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) was back in the black on Friday as it reported a net profit of Rs 2,312 crore for the April to June quarter of 2019-20 (Q1 FY20) due to healthy growth in advances and stable asset quality.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:25 IST

Bharat Gaurav is Gujarat Gaurav

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 02 (ANI): Bharat Gaurav is the topmost honour and recognition of lifetime achievement conferred to Indians residing in India and abroad. 'The Bharat Gaurav Award' is an initiative of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha. The awardees list includes most prominent and prestigio

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:53 IST

Pay off all your debts with Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's expensive world where everyone is busy improving their standard of living and the consumer purchasing power has increased several folds with the easy availability of credit cards in the market. It is inevitable that you have

Read More
iocl