BSE Q3 profit jumps 151 pc at Rs 98 crore, revenue inch up 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Tuesday reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at Rs 98.5 crore, up 151 per cent from Rs 39.2 crore in previous quarter.

Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for Q3 FY20 increased by 24 per cent to Rs 45.6 crore from Rs 36.7 crore in Q3 FY19.

Revenue from operations increased by 3 per cent to Rs 93.15 crore on standalone basis and increased by 1 per cent to Rs 109.9 crore on consolidated basis as compared to the previous quarter.

Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the enactment of International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill 2019 is a significantly positive step undertaken by the government for growth and development of IFSC GIFT City as a global financial hub.

The legislative support on the taxation side and likely introduction of rupee-based currency derivatives in the near future make the business outlook of BSE's international exchange India INX very promising.

"The continuing growth of business in the StAR MF segment and the operations of BSE-Ebix Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd opens up the long-awaited opportunity for BSE to widen its services in the electronic aggregation and distribution business services," he said in a statement.

The synergies in a network of intermediaries pan-India in the StAR MF segment and the insurance broking services can go a long way in adding value to the BSE's stakeholders, he added.

